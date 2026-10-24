World Series Game 2 score, live updates: Rays try to even series, Brewers looking for 2-0 lead in Fall Classic

The Rays' aggressiveness on the basepaths
The Rays were a perfect 11 for 11 on stolen base attempts in the postseason ... until they met William Contreras in Game 1. The Brewers backstop threw out Victor Mesa Jr. trying to steal third base to end the fifth inning, then got Jonathan Aranda at second an inning later. But that's not going to stop them from trying, Rays manager Kevin Cash said on Saturday.
"We knew coming in that Contreras is elite, really, in all facets of his game. The one caught stealing at third base was probably us trying to do a bit too much, force it a little bit right there. The rest, that was -- we're betting on Chandler with contact or a walk. It didn't go that way. Would assume, if it was a strike three, that Contreras was likely going to throw Jonathan Aranda out. I don't know how many career stolen bases he has. Looking for some movement right there," Cash said before Game 2.
"I'm confident with the way we've ran the bases all season long and our decision-making all season long, we're going to stay committed to that."