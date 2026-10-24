World Series Game 2 score, live updates: Rays try to even series, Brewers looking for 2-0 lead in Fall Classic

The 2026 World Series continues on Saturday with Game 2 between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers took Game 1 on a 3-2 final score that involved an overturned ninth-inning double play.

Tampa Bay will try to even the series behind ace Drew Rasmussen, who was held back a start to give him an extra day of rest after a heavy workload in the playoffs. Milwaukee, meanwhile, will counter with Logan Henderson, the excellent rookie who allowed two earned runs in four innings during his NLCS start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both offenses were quiet on Friday, particularly the bottom of the Rays lineup, and both will look for more from the likes of Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, Junior Caminero and Yandy Díaz.

Brewers vs. Rays: World Series Game 2 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Location: American Family Field -- Milwaukee

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo

Odds (via DraftKings): MIL -110, TB -110 | over/under: 6.5

Will the Brewers take a 2-0 series lead? Or will the Rays even the series? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 2. Follow along below.