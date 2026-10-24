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World Series Game 2 score, live updates: Rays try to even series, Brewers looking for 2-0 lead in Fall Classic

Drew Rasmussen and Logan Henderson will take the mound for their respective teams on Saturday

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The 2026 World Series continues on Saturday with Game 2 between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers took Game 1 on a 3-2 final score that involved an overturned ninth-inning double play.

Tampa Bay will try to even the series behind ace Drew Rasmussen, who was held back a start to give him an extra day of rest after a heavy workload in the playoffs. Milwaukee, meanwhile, will counter with Logan Henderson, the excellent rookie who allowed two earned runs in four innings during his NLCS start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both offenses were quiet on Friday, particularly the bottom of the Rays lineup, and both will look for more from the likes of Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, Junior Caminero and Yandy Díaz.

Brewers vs. Rays: World Series Game 2 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, Oct. 24
Location: American Family Field -- Milwaukee
TV channel: Fox | Live streamfubo
Odds (via DraftKings): MIL -110, TB -110 | over/under: 6.5

Will the Brewers take a 2-0 series lead? Or will the Rays even the series? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 2. Follow along below.

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The Rays' aggressiveness on the basepaths

The Rays were a perfect 11 for 11 on stolen base attempts in the postseason ... until they met William Contreras in Game 1. The Brewers backstop threw out Victor Mesa Jr. trying to steal third base to end the fifth inning, then got Jonathan Aranda at second an inning later. But that's not going to stop them from trying, Rays manager Kevin Cash said on Saturday.

"We knew coming in that Contreras is elite, really, in all facets of his game. The one caught stealing at third base was probably us trying to do a bit too much, force it a little bit right there. The rest, that was -- we're betting on Chandler with contact or a walk. It didn't go that way. Would assume, if it was a strike three, that Contreras was likely going to throw Jonathan Aranda out. I don't know how many career stolen bases he has. Looking for some movement right there," Cash said before Game 2.

"I'm confident with the way we've ran the bases all season long and our decision-making all season long, we're going to stay committed to that."

Kate Feldman
October 24, 2026, 11:41 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 7:41 pm EDT
 
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Brewers starter Logan Henderson

Something to watch early here. While Logan Henderson pitched like an ace much of the regular season, he hasn't been very good in his two playoff starts. He's coughed up six runs in nine innings (only three earned runs, but the error leading to the unearned runs was his) and has walked five. The Brewers' bullpen is loaded and shouldn't feel overworked, but facing off against Drew Rasmussen (who has been dazzling in the playoffs) means Henderson needs to buckle down early.

Matt Snyder
October 24, 2026, 11:38 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 7:38 pm EDT
 
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Brewers make history before Game 2 even starts

See here: 

Dayn Perry
October 24, 2026, 11:35 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 7:35 pm EDT
 
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Just ordered pizza, friends. 

Dayn Perry
October 24, 2026, 11:19 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 7:19 pm EDT
 
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Aaron Ashby's dominant postseason

The Brewers bullpen is one of the best in baseball, but Aaron Ashby still may be underrated. In seven appearances and 23 ⅓ innings this postseason, he has yet to allow a run and has only given up four hits and three walks against 14 strikeouts.

"The thing that comes to mind first is his commitment to his teammates. He's been through a lot, this kid -- major surgery on his shoulder, not everybody comes back from that. His rehabs and what he's been through, ups and downs, minor leagues, big leagues, starter, reliever, long reliever -- I mean, it's been a lot," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said on Saturday.

"He's committed to his teammates, and he knows that's a responsibility on himself to continue to improve, and he's done that."

Kate Feldman
October 24, 2026, 11:17 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 7:17 pm EDT
 
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The 1-0 math

In the history of MLB's best-of-seven postseason series, teams that take a 1-0 lead have gone on to win the series 128 of 199 times, or 64%. Under the current 2-3-2 format, teams with a 1-0 lead at home have won the series 70 of 104 times, or 67%.

Kate Feldman
October 24, 2026, 11:04 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 7:04 pm EDT
 
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Junior Caminero in batting practice

Look, everyone rakes in BP because they are MLB players and it's soft tossing in the strike zone, but the show Caminero put on was ridiculous. He hit one up in the area of Bernie's slide. He hit the CF videoboard (again). Etc. Etc. When people say "light tower power," he's one of those guys.

Matt Snyder
October 24, 2026, 11:03 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 7:03 pm EDT
 
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Brewers setting merchandise records

Per MLB: 

  • In-venue merchandise sales for the Milwaukee Brewers set an all-time, single-day franchise record.
  • Combined in-venue retail and online merchandise sales for World Series Game 1 climbed + 20% over last year. 
  • More Brewers merchandise was sold in the first 48 hours after clinching the National League Pennant than any other pennant winner on record in the same post-clinch period - NL or AL.
    • Sales for Brewers merchandise in those first 48 hours outsold the previous benchmark (2022 Phillies) by ~5%.
  • 48-hour sales also outpaced the historic 2016 NLCS Champion Chicago Cubs by over 14%, the 2024 Dodgers by nearly 60% and last year's Dodgers by over 100%.
  • Brewers fans have purchased more men's and women's NL Champion Locker Room T-shirts than fans of any previous league champion, setting a new all-time record
Matt Snyder
October 24, 2026, 10:43 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 6:43 pm EDT
 
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Brewers lineup

LF Jackson Chourio
1B Jake Bauers
DH Christian Yelich
C William Contreras
2B Brice Turang
CF Garrett Mitchell
SS Cooper Pratt
RF Sal Frelick
3B David Hamilton

SS Logan Henderson

Kate Feldman
October 24, 2026, 10:32 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 6:32 pm EDT
 
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Rays lineup

DH Yandy Díaz
1B Jonathan Aranda
LF Chandler Simpson
3B Junior Caminero
C Liam Hicks
2B Richie Palacios
CF Jonny DeLuca
RF Victor Mesa Jr.
SS Taylor Walls

SP Drew Rasmussen

Kate Feldman
October 24, 2026, 10:31 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 6:31 pm EDT
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