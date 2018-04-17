World Series odds 2018: Predictions, picks and MLB teams to back from advanced model

Despite Mother Nature's fury, the 2018 major-league season is off to a fast start. The Astros are 5-1 favorites to win the World Series, followed closely by the Yankees, Cubsand Dodgers, who are all getting 7-1.

Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors is locking in bets on who wins the World Series. And before you make your selections, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model has simulated the rest of the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times, taking into account injuries, weather and every single at-bat. It knows which teams are poised for surprising runs and which teams will fall flat. It's also on a 10-5 run on top-rated MLB plays, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

We can tell you the model says there's plenty of value on the Red Sox at 8-1. In fact, the model says Boston wins the 2018 World Series in 12.5 percent of simulations, higher than the 11.1 percent their odds imply.

With a pitching rotation that includes Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez, the boys from Boston are primed for a deep postseason run. They're a team you need to be all over.

The model also says there's huge value on a team with astronomical odds to win the World Series in 2018. Anyone who bets on this long shot could hit it big.

So who should you back at the betting window for the 2018 World Series? And which long shot with astronomical odds do you need to jump on now? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the top MLB futures bets, all from the proven computer model on a 10-5 run.

Astros 5-1

Cubs 7-1

Dodgers 7-1

Yankees 7-1

Indians 8-1

Nationals 8-1

Red Sox 8-1

Angels 14-1

Mets 14-1

Cardinals 20-1

Diamondbacks 20-1

Twins 20-1

Rockies 30-1

Blue Jays 40-1

Brewers 40-1

Giants 50-1

Mariners 60-1

Braves 80-1

Phillies 80-1

Pirates 80-1

White Sox 100-1

Orioles 200-1

Athletics 300-1

Rangers 300-1

Rays 300-1

Padres 500-1

Reds 500-1

Tigers 500-1

Marlins 1,000-1

Royals 1,000-1