World Series odds 2019: Predictions, picks, teams to avoid from top-rated MLB expert

Spring training is underway, and the 2019 MLB season is less than a month from starting. As rosters are finalized and the final free agents find homes in these opening weeks of exhibition play, it's a prime opportunity to lay down World Series futures. The latest 2019 World Series odds have the Houston Astros and New York Yankees as 6-1 co-favorites to win it all, with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers -- the 2018 World Series teams -- next on the board at 7-1. Eleven of baseball's 30 teams have World Series odds of 18-1 or lower, so there are plenty of sleepers to consider. Before laying any 2019 World Series picks and predictions of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson is saying.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last year, hitting on 61 percent of his money-line picks for a massive profit of over $4,000 to $100 players. He ended the season on a 22-4 run, including nailing every World Series game.

Now, Thompson has studied the 2019 World Series odds for every MLB team and pinpointed six clubs -- three favorites and three dark horses -- he says are strong values. He's also revealing three 2019 World Series contenders to fade.

We can tell you one of the teams he's not backing is the Red Sox, the defending World Series champions at 7-1 odds. Thompson believes the price is too high, pointing to question marks in the rotation and bullpen for Boston, plus the strong offseason performances of other American League contenders.

One team he considers a value at its current 2019 World Series futures price: the Cleveland Indians (10-1). They led the Yankees 2-0 in an AL Division Series in 2017 only to cough it up for a second straight heartbreaking end to the postseason. Manager Terry Francona says the team is "coming back with a vengeance" as it looks for an elusive World Series championship. The last one came in 1948.

Pitching-wise, the Indians are led by two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. The bullpen is also formidable, led by two-time All-Star Brad Hand. On the batting side, Jose Ramirez, who finished third in the AL MVP voting for the second straight season, is back, as are Edwin Encarnación and Francisco Lindor.

Then there's the competition factor, which puts Thompson over the top as a Cleveland backer. "There's a legit chance they finish as the only team in the AL Central above .500," Thompson told SportsLine. "There are a lot of divisional wins to pile up for Cleveland, enough perhaps to sneak past the warring Yankees and Red Sox to lock up the top overall seed in the AL."

Thompson has also identified other teams to consider, including three other long shots with double-digit odds. Find out everything you need to know to complete your World Series futures selections only at SportsLine.

So which World Series predictions do you need to make? And what contenders are best avoided? Visit SportsLine now to get the 2019 World Series picks, all from the MLB expert who hit 61 of his money line picks last season for a profit of more than $4,000 to $100 bettors.