Yankees vs. Red Sox score: Live updates from Wild Card Series Game 2 as New York looks to advance to ALDS

0-0 through two innings
Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a two-out infield single, but was stranded. Otherwise not much going on right now. Max Fried has thrown 28 pitches. Gray has thrown 25.
The Wild Card Series between the division rival New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox continues with Game 2 on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees dominated in Game 1 behind a sterling pitching performance by Cam Schittler and an offensive blowout led by Ben Rice. In Game 2, they'll send Max Fried to the mound to try to handle Willson Contreras, Adley Rutschman and the rest of the Red Sox lineup. Boston will counter with ex-Yankee Sonny Gray.
In the best-of-three Wild Card Series, the Red Sox are already facing elimination, while the Yankees can advance to the ALDS to face the Tampa Bay Rays with a win. Since the Wild Card Series was introduced in 2022, Game 1 winners have won their series 15 out of 16 times. The outlier was these same Yankees, who won Games 2 and 3 in 2025 to come back against the Red Sox and win the series.
Will Boston force a do-or-die Game 3? Or will New York sweep its division rivals? We'll be keeping tabs on Yankees-Red Sox Game 2 all night long. Follow along below.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a two-out infield single, but was stranded. Otherwise not much going on right now. Max Fried has thrown 28 pitches. Gray has thrown 25.
He struck out two. Only 11 pitches. It's 0-0 going into the second inning.
Pitched around Willson Contreras' two-out single. Adley Rutschman worked a 10-pitch at-bat before striking out. He had a 10-pitch at-bat against Cam Schlittler in the first inning last night. That one ended with a single. Rutschman has put together Boston's best at-bats by a mile this series. Fried threw 20 pitches.
Lovely weather in the Bronx tonight. 68-ish with a nice breeze. It was a bit steamy last night.
Max Fried's first pitch to Jahmai Jones is a fastball above the zone for a ball. Fried is basically the total opposite of Game 2 starter Cam Schlittler. Schlittler throws hard and pounds the zone with fastballs. Fried is a craftsman without upper-90s gas, but he has seven pitches he'll use regularly. He is one of the game's best at limiting hard contact.
Cam Schlittler and Ben Rice carried the Yankees to victory in Game 1. Their common thread? Boston roots.
After leaving Game 1 early with a recurrence of a hand injury that stole much of his 2026 regular season, Roman Anthony was officially removed from the Boston roster earlier on Wednesday. He'll be replaced by Curtis Mead and will not be eligible to return until the ALCS, should the Red Sox make it that far.
Sonny Gray has been every so slightly better against lefties (.654 OPS) than righties (.682 OPS) this year, but the Yankees are going with their lefty heavy lineup. Lefties typically hit the ball much harder against Gray than righties, so the Yankees are leaning into it, and hoping a few of their players can find Yankee Stadium's short right field porch.
As mentioned, the Game 1 Wild Card Series winner almost always wins the round. Here's how Boston's comeback odds rank: