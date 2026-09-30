Yankees vs. Red Sox score: Live updates from Wild Card Series Game 2 as New York looks to advance to ALDS

The Wild Card Series between the division rival New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox continues with Game 2 on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees dominated in Game 1 behind a sterling pitching performance by Cam Schittler and an offensive blowout led by Ben Rice. In Game 2, they'll send Max Fried to the mound to try to handle Willson Contreras, Adley Rutschman and the rest of the Red Sox lineup. Boston will counter with ex-Yankee Sonny Gray.

In the best-of-three Wild Card Series, the Red Sox are already facing elimination, while the Yankees can advance to the ALDS to face the Tampa Bay Rays with a win. Since the Wild Card Series was introduced in 2022, Game 1 winners have won their series 15 out of 16 times. The outlier was these same Yankees, who won Games 2 and 3 in 2025 to come back against the Red Sox and win the series.

Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 2

Time : 8:15 p.m. ET | Date : Wednesday, Sept. 30



: 8:15 p.m. ET | : Wednesday, Sept. 30 Location : Yankee Stadium -- New York

: Yankee Stadium -- New York TV channel : NBC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: NBC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via DraftKings); NYY +101, BOS -122 | O/U: 6.5

Will Boston force a do-or-die Game 3? Or will New York sweep its division rivals? We'll be keeping tabs on Yankees-Red Sox Game 2 all night long. Follow along below.