PHI
POR

Rested 76ers face weary Trail Blazers

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 30, 2018

PORTLAND -- The Philadelphia 76ers will be well-rested when they visit Moda Center Sunday night to face the Portland Trail Blazers, but they may be without their most valuable player.

Center Joel Embiid missed practice Saturday because of soreness in his left knee and is listed as questionable.

"I think it's just precautionary," coach Brett Brown said about Embiid missing Saturday's practice session.

Philadelphia (23-13) hasn't played since Thursday night, when the 76ers pounded Utah 114-97 at Vivint Smart Home Arena on the second stop of a five-game road trip. The Jazz won home-and-home dates with Portland by scores of 120-90 and 117-96 last week.

The 7-foot Embiid had collected 23 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots in 33 minutes against the Jazz. He is tied for seventh in the NBA in scoring (26.5), third in rebounds (13.3) and ninth in blocks (1.9).

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons enjoyed his fifth triple-double of the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists against the Jazz.

"Ben spoke with his play," Brown said. "He was dominant."

Veteran guard JJ Redick was the other major contributor at Utah with 24 points, sinking 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

"He made some timely shots," Brown said. "When we needed a bucket, he made some big shots - some off-balance shots, some contested shots."

The Blazers (20-16) will be playing the second of back-to-back home games after falling 115-105 to the Golden State Warriors Saturday night. The Blazers know it will be difficult to avoid another loss on their homecourt.

"(The 76ers) have a great team," said Portland point guard Damian Lillard, who scored 40 points in the loss to the Warriors. "They have three great players in Embiid, (Jimmy) Butler and Simmons. They have shooters around them. Redick is a vet. He's going to do what he does. They have some developing young players and Wilson Chandler coming off the bench. They have a really talented team. they complement each other well. It's going to be another challenge."

The Blazers had beaten Golden State 110-109 in overtime Thursday night at Oracle Arena, Lillard hitting the game-winning 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left in the extra session. The Warriors won Saturday's rematch at the 3-point line, making 12 of 25 attempts to only 9 of 31 for the Blazers.

"In the first game, we dodged a few bullets," Lillard said. "(The Warriors) didn't shoot the ball well when we had (defensive slip-ups). They just missed shots sometimes.

"(On Saturday), we had a solid game defensively. We competed. We were sharp in our game plan. But they're a great team. They've won three championships. They're going to make shots. Too often we allowed them to get a little bit too much space, and they made them tonight."

Portland will need a better contribution from its bench that it got against Golden State. The Blazer reserves totaled 14 points on a combined 5-for-21 shooting against the Warriors.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
27.1 Pts. Per Game 27.1
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
48.4 Field Goal % 45.2
48.4 Three Point % 45.2
80.1 Free Throw % 89.1
away team logo
J. Embiid C 21
26.5 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 3.5 APG
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
27.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.8 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 23-13 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 20-16 -----
POR PK, O/U 221
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
POR PK, O/U 221
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 23-13 114.5 PPG 47.7 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 20-16 110.8 PPG 48 RPG 20.9 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 26.5 PPG 13.3 RPG 3.5 APG 48.4 FG%
D. Lillard PG 27.1 PPG 4.7 RPG 5.8 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Butler
J. Redick
B. Simmons
M. Fultz
L. Shamet
M. Muscala
W. Chandler
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
A. Johnson
S. Milton
J. Bolden
D. Jackson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 35 33.8 26.5 13.3 3.5 0.5 1.9 3.4 48.4 28.5 80.1 2.3 11.0
J. Butler 19 32.1 18.8 4.7 3.1 2.0 0.5 1.4 47.9 40.3 88.4 1.7 3.0
J. Redick 36 30.8 18.2 2.4 2.9 0.2 0.2 1.4 44.4 37.1 90.6 0.2 2.1
B. Simmons 35 33.3 15.9 9.4 8.1 1.4 0.8 3.4 57.8 0.0 59.3 2.2 7.2
M. Fultz 19 22.5 8.2 3.7 3.1 0.9 0.3 1.3 41.9 28.6 56.8 1.4 2.3
L. Shamet 36 20.3 8.0 1.4 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.5 43.7 40.3 81.1 0.3 1.2
M. Muscala 29 23.2 8.0 4.5 1.4 0.3 0.6 0.9 37.7 33.8 82.5 1.1 3.4
W. Chandler 23 25.9 6.5 4.8 2.0 0.3 0.4 1.2 43.9 38.0 63.6 1.3 3.5
T. McConnell 30 19.5 6.0 2.0 3.4 1.0 0.3 1.3 54.7 30.0 100.0 0.3 1.7
F. Korkmaz 28 14.4 5.9 2.4 1.1 0.7 0.1 0.4 41.2 33.3 80.0 0.3 2.0
A. Johnson 32 9.3 3.6 2.4 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 54.2 38.9 76.0 0.7 1.8
S. Milton 8 5.5 3.1 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 50.0 50.0 100.0 0.4 0.4
J. Bolden 11 8.5 1.8 2.0 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.6 40.0 9.1 50.0 0.3 1.7
D. Jackson 4 4.0 1.0 0.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 36 243.5 114.5 47.7 26.9 6.94 5.58 15.1 46.8 35.4 77.5 10.3 37.4
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
E. Turner
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
M. Harkless
M. Leonard
S. Curry
J. Layman
G. Trent Jr.
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 36 35.5 27.1 4.7 5.8 0.9 0.5 2.6 45.2 40.1 89.1 0.8 3.9
C. McCollum 35 34.3 20.8 3.8 2.5 0.9 0.4 1.7 45.3 32.8 83.2 0.9 2.9
J. Nurkic 36 27.0 14.5 10.2 2.9 1.0 1.3 2.3 48.9 13.0 74.6 3.6 6.6
A. Aminu 36 30.1 9.1 8.0 0.9 1.0 0.3 0.9 41.8 34.5 81.7 1.4 6.6
E. Turner 35 24.9 7.8 4.8 3.9 0.6 0.3 2.0 45.3 12.9 68.0 0.6 4.2
Z. Collins 36 18.8 7.2 4.2 0.8 0.3 0.9 1.2 48.0 30.6 84.5 1.3 2.9
N. Stauskas 36 16.1 6.4 1.9 1.5 0.3 0.1 1.0 41.8 33.6 90.9 0.3 1.6
M. Harkless 23 21.5 6.0 3.9 0.7 0.9 0.9 0.6 46.2 31.8 65.0 0.9 3.0
M. Leonard 33 13.7 5.6 4.1 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.7 50.0 42.4 86.7 0.9 3.2
S. Curry 30 16.7 5.1 1.3 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.7 41.0 50.0 100.0 0.3 1.1
J. Layman 26 14.2 5.0 2.3 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.5 50.0 34.6 60.0 0.7 1.6
G. Trent Jr. 3 6.7 3.3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 30.8 40.0 0.0 0.0 1.3
C. Swanigan 15 8.2 1.8 2.9 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.9 30.6 25.0 80.0 0.7 2.1
W. Baldwin 12 5.2 1.8 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.8 31.8 28.6 71.4 0.1 0.6
Total 36 242.1 110.8 48 20.9 6.61 4.81 14.2 45.2 35.5 81.3 11.4 36.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores