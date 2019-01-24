SAC
MEM

Trade rumors swirl as Grizzlies host Kings

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 24, 2019

Two teams reportedly looking to unload all-time greats from the Memphis franchise meet Friday night when the Grizzlies host the Sacramento Kings.

The clubs will be meeting for the fourth and final time this season, with the home team having prevailed in each of the first three matchups.

Those three games have each been decided by eight or fewer points, with the clubs even at 303-303 in total points.

None of those 606 points has been scored by Sacramento's Zach Randolph, the third-leading scorer (9,261 points) and second-leading rebounder (5,612) in Grizzlies history.

Though healthy enough to practice on a regular basis, Randolph has seen no action this season after averaging 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds last season for Sacramento.

After eight years with the Grizzlies, Randolph left the franchise as a free agent following the 2017 season, getting a two-year, $24 million contract from the Kings.

He has an expiring contract this season, one that the Kings reportedly have been shopping on the trade market. Among other players, the 37-year-old has been linked to the New York Knicks' Enes Kanter, who is in the final year of a contract that pays him $18.6 million.

"I want to play, I love to play and I still feel like I've got a lot left," Randolph told reporters earlier this season, "but I understand what they're doing with these young guys."

Despite two straight losses and three in four games to begin a six-game trip, the Kings (24-24) remain in the thick of the Western Conference playoff chase.

The Grizzlies (19-29) have lost seven straight and 13 of 14.

The skid has prompted Grizzlies owner Robert Pera to tell point guard Mike Conley and center Marc Gasol that they are on the trading block.

"It was just making us aware that our names would be thrown out there," Conley said to reporters.

"Not that one of us or both of us are going to be gone by next Tuesday or by All-Star break. I feel just as good about being here as the next person. I'm not worried right now. A lot can happen in a few weeks. Right now, I'm just taking it in stride."

Conley (765) and Gasol (763) rank 1-2 in Grizzlies history in games played, with Randolph third at 551.

Gasol is the franchise leader in points (11,576), while Conley is first in assists (4,342).

Conley leads the team in scoring this season at 20.0 points per game. Gasol is the top rebounder at 8.7

The news has put coach J.B. Bickerstaff in an odd position.

"It's obviously a distraction; it's obviously on people's minds," he told reporters this week. "But the only way we can handle it is by paying attention to what's important now. We have no control over tomorrow. We don't have any control over what happened yesterday. We can't waste energy on the what-ifs."

The Grizzlies have lost to New Orleans by 20 points and Charlotte by 11 to open a five-game homestand.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
M. Conley
11 PG
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
46.2 Field Goal % 42.6
46.2 Three Point % 42.6
72.2 Free Throw % 85.5
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
17.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.3 APG
home team logo
M. Conley PG 11
20.0 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 6.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Kings 24-24 -----
home team logo Grizzlies 19-29 -----
MEM -2, O/U 210
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
MEM -2, O/U 210
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 24-24 113.4 PPG 44.4 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 19-29 100.8 PPG 39.9 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
D. Fox PG 17.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 7.3 APG 46.2 FG%
M. Conley PG 20.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 6.0 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
W. Cauley-Stein
M. Bagley III
N. Bjelica
I. Shumpert
J. Jackson
H. Giles
Y. Ferrell
T. Williams
F. Mason III
B. McLemore
K. Koufos
S. Labissiere
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 48 31.4 20.2 4.9 2.3 0.5 0.3 1.9 47.8 45.5 86.8 1.2 3.7
D. Fox 47 31.5 17.4 3.6 7.3 1.8 0.5 2.9 46.2 36.9 72.2 0.6 3.0
B. Bogdanovic 36 28.3 15.4 3.7 4.3 1.0 0.2 1.9 43.9 37.2 80.0 0.5 3.2
W. Cauley-Stein 48 28.4 13.3 8.8 2.7 1.1 0.6 1.2 53.5 100.0 54.2 2.4 6.4
M. Bagley III 34 23.4 12.7 6.4 0.9 0.5 0.9 1.6 52.7 28.9 65.9 2.2 4.2
N. Bjelica 47 23.9 10.0 5.8 2.1 0.7 0.8 1.2 48.5 41.3 78.3 1.6 4.2
I. Shumpert 37 25.8 8.9 2.9 2.0 1.2 0.4 0.9 38.4 37.3 85.3 0.5 2.4
J. Jackson 47 21.6 7.2 2.9 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.4 43.9 36.7 80.4 0.5 2.4
H. Giles 35 12.7 5.8 3.3 1.5 0.7 0.4 1.3 48.4 0.0 54.2 0.9 2.4
Y. Ferrell 38 14.7 5.8 1.6 1.8 0.5 0.1 0.4 42.6 37.8 88.6 0.2 1.4
T. Williams 18 15.9 5.7 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 46.0 34.1 60.0 0.5 2.6
F. Mason III 32 11.9 4.6 1.1 2.5 0.5 0.1 0.9 40.0 19.6 67.4 0.1 1.0
B. McLemore 19 8.3 3.9 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 39.1 41.5 66.7 0.2 0.7
K. Koufos 28 12.9 3.8 4.7 0.9 0.4 0.5 0.7 48.1 0.0 40.0 1.4 3.3
S. Labissiere 11 9.0 3.0 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.6 44.4 30.0 54.5 0.2 1.6
Total 48 240.5 113.4 44.4 25.9 8.27 4.67 13.5 46.7 38.8 70.4 10.6 33.8
Grizzlies
Roster
M. Conley
M. Gasol
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Green
G. Temple
S. Mack
K. Anderson
D. Brooks
O. Casspi
J. Holiday
C. Parsons
J. Noah
I. Rabb
J. Carter
D. Stephens
Y. Watanabe
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Conley 47 33.6 20.0 3.2 6.0 1.3 0.3 1.8 42.6 35.5 85.5 0.6 2.7
M. Gasol 47 33.9 15.4 8.7 4.8 1.2 1.3 2.2 43.6 35.2 76.0 1.0 7.6
J. Jackson Jr. 48 25.7 13.5 4.6 1.1 0.9 1.5 1.6 51.6 33.9 77.6 1.2 3.4
J. Green 36 23.0 10.5 6.6 1.0 0.9 0.7 1.7 49.5 39.1 77.0 1.9 4.7
G. Temple 48 31.6 9.6 3.1 1.4 1.0 0.5 1.1 43.0 35.6 77.0 0.4 2.8
S. Mack 46 22.8 8.1 2.0 3.4 0.8 0.1 1.1 42.3 37.6 70.4 0.4 1.6
K. Anderson 41 29.7 7.9 5.8 3.0 1.3 0.8 1.2 54.3 26.5 57.6 1.0 4.8
D. Brooks 18 18.3 7.5 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.2 1.1 40.2 37.5 73.3 0.5 1.2
O. Casspi 35 14.2 5.9 3.1 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.6 52.0 34.9 66.1 0.5 2.7
J. Holiday 10 24.4 5.9 3.2 1.0 1.4 0.3 1.5 29.4 21.6 91.7 0.4 2.8
C. Parsons 3 15.3 5.7 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.7 41.2 30.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
J. Noah 20 11.7 3.8 3.9 1.2 0.4 0.5 1.1 44.8 0.0 55.6 1.0 2.9
I. Rabb 19 6.8 3.3 2.7 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.7 59.1 0.0 66.7 1.0 1.7
J. Carter 15 14.3 3.2 1.1 1.7 0.7 0.3 0.7 28.6 26.3 66.7 0.2 0.9
D. Stephens 1 7.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Y. Watanabe 8 6.5 1.8 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.4 33.3 20.0 50.0 0.0 1.3
Total 48 242.1 100.8 39.9 23.5 8.71 5.85 13.3 45.1 34.2 75.7 7.9 32.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores