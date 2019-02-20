MIA
Sixers begin second half without Embiid vs. Heat

  • Feb 20, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to begin a post All-Star break push for the playoffs when they host the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

The Sixers entered the break with a 126-111 road victory over the New York Knicks as they improved to 37-21. Last season, the Sixers finished 52-30 in the regular season.

In the win over the Knicks, Joel Embiid had 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Tobias Harris scored 25 points.

Embiid and Ben Simmons both earned trips to the All-Star Game. Now that the annual event is complete, it's time to focus on the final 24 games before the playoffs start, but the trek will begin without Embiid.

The team announced Wednesday that Embiid will be held out for a week as a precaution after experiencing left knee soreness, though an MRI revealed no structural damage.

Harris is still adapting to his new team after being acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster deal shortly before the trade deadline.

"I've been with this group for such a tiny amount of time. I'm excited to move the group forward," Sixers head coach Brett Brown told reporters. "This is the period of the season that interests me the most. My enthusiasm is pointed north."

Jimmy Butler -- who was also acquired in a major trade by general manager Elton Brand -- was solid against the Knicks with 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

"I think we're doing great," Butler told reporters. "I think we're a really good team."

The Sixers' starting five, which is considered among the strongest in the league, combined for 97 points against the Knicks.

"I feel like when the ball moves, great things happen," Embiid said. "So we've got to keep it that way."

When the Heat visit Thursday, it will be a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference semifinal series, which the 76ers won in five hard-fought games.

The Heat will begin their move to the postseason at 26-30, tied with the Detroit Pistons for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Miami has been inconsistent all season, with only one win streak longer than two games. But the Heat recently completed a 2-3 trip to the West Coast, including wins over Portland and Dallas and competitive battles with Sacramento and Golden State.

"You just want to see progress," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "That's the most important thing: Are guys improving? Is your team improving? At least for a five-game stretch -- well, eliminate the Denver game (a 103-87 loss) -- but for the other four games, our ball club got better."

"All you can ask is continue to get better and hope that it can show up in the wins and losses a little bit more," forward Justise Winslow added.

The second half will be the final action for future Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade. The 16-year veteran just competed in his last All-Star Game and will attempt to lead the Heat back to the playoffs again.

"I just want to enjoy the end," Wade told the Sun-Sentinel.

The Heat have lost their past four regular-season trips to Philadelphia, but they did win a playoff game there last season.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
J. Richardson 0
17.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.9 APG
home team logo
J. Embiid 21
27.3 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 3.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Heat 26-30 -----
home team logo 76ers 37-21 -----
PHI -6.5, O/U 219.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 26-30 105.1 PPG 46.7 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo 76ers 37-21 115.9 PPG 47 RPG 27.4 APG
Key Players
J. Richardson 17.6 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.9 APG 41.8 FG%
J. Embiid 27.3 PPG 13.5 RPG 3.5 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
J. Richardson
G. Dragic
D. Wade
H. Whiteside
J. Winslow
D. Waiters
K. Olynyk
R. McGruder
J. Johnson
D. Jones Jr.
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
R. Anderson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Richardson 54 34.7 17.6 3.6 3.9 1.1 0.5 1.8 41.8 37.8 86.3 0.7 2.8
G. Dragic 14 29.1 15.3 3.1 4.9 0.7 0.3 2.5 41.0 31.4 76.0 0.6 2.5
D. Wade 46 25.4 14.0 3.8 4.3 0.7 0.5 2.3 43.3 32.3 69.7 0.9 2.8
H. Whiteside 50 25.4 12.8 12.4 0.9 0.7 2.1 1.6 55.0 13.3 43.5 3.8 8.6
J. Winslow 51 29.7 12.4 5.5 4.1 1.0 0.3 2.2 42.2 37.1 64.6 1.0 4.5
D. Waiters 18 22.6 9.9 2.3 2.7 0.6 0.1 1.2 40.8 34.6 33.3 0.1 2.2
K. Olynyk 53 20.3 9.0 4.4 1.7 0.6 0.4 1.5 45.2 34.0 78.8 0.9 3.4
R. McGruder 51 25.3 8.4 3.7 1.9 0.6 0.2 1.2 40.2 35.1 75.5 0.9 2.9
J. Johnson 40 21.2 7.9 3.2 2.4 0.7 0.5 1.4 42.9 35.2 73.3 0.4 2.8
D. Jones Jr. 37 18.1 7.4 4.4 0.5 0.8 0.7 0.7 51.2 36.5 61.6 1.8 2.6
D. Robinson 6 6.0 1.3 1.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 37.5 28.6 0.0 0.0 1.2
U. Haslem 4 3.8 1.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.3
R. Anderson 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 56 240.4 105.1 46.7 23.8 7.46 5.63 14.7 44.6 35.1 68.8 11.6 35.1
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Butler
J. Redick
T. Harris
B. Simmons
B. Marjanovic
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
M. Scott
J. Simmons
S. Milton
J. Bolden
A. Johnson
D. Jackson
J. Ennis III
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 54 33.7 27.3 13.5 3.5 0.6 1.9 3.6 48.2 29.5 81.1 2.5 11.0
J. Butler 36 32.8 18.8 5.0 3.8 1.9 0.5 1.4 48.6 36.8 88.3 1.7 3.4
J. Redick 54 31.2 18.6 2.2 2.8 0.4 0.2 1.4 45.3 39.5 90.6 0.3 1.9
T. Harris 4 32.8 17.8 7.0 3.5 0.3 0.5 0.8 51.9 38.1 77.8 0.8 6.3
B. Simmons 57 33.8 16.8 9.0 7.9 1.3 0.7 3.6 57.1 0.0 58.6 2.2 6.8
B. Marjanovic 4 13.0 7.0 4.3 1.3 0.0 0.8 1.3 72.2 0.0 100.0 1.0 3.3
T. McConnell 52 20.7 6.7 2.3 3.8 1.3 0.3 1.3 55.5 35.3 76.9 0.4 1.9
F. Korkmaz 46 14.2 5.8 2.3 1.1 0.6 0.0 0.5 40.2 33.1 83.3 0.3 1.9
M. Scott 4 17.5 4.3 1.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 35.0 27.3 0.0 0.3 0.8
J. Simmons 3 10.7 4.3 1.0 1.3 0.7 0.0 0.3 66.7 66.7 100.0 0.0 1.0
S. Milton 13 9.7 4.2 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.2 43.5 40.0 80.0 0.5 1.0
J. Bolden 28 12.5 3.8 3.5 0.6 0.3 0.9 0.8 48.8 31.9 44.4 0.9 2.6
A. Johnson 37 9.6 3.8 2.6 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 53.4 37.5 76.7 0.7 1.9
D. Jackson 6 6.5 3.7 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.2 53.3 33.3 100.0 0.3 0.2
J. Ennis III 3 13.0 2.7 1.7 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 27.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.7
Total 58 242.2 115.9 47 27.4 7.66 5.48 15.1 47.5 36.1 77.5 10.4 36.5
NBA Scores