OKC
GS

Warriors hope to reverse fortunes against Thunder

  • FLM
  • Nov 24, 2019

Two teams that have fallen upon hard times -- some harder than others -- since losing Kevin Durant get a chance to lick their wounds Monday night when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder have lost three in a row and the Warriors their last two as they meet in a rematch of a 114-108 Oklahoma City home win earlier this month.

Such is the current state of 10- and 14-loss teams that both the Thunder and Warriors have been applauded of late simply by coming close.

Oklahoma City's three-game losing streak has been impressive, if there is such a thing. The first two losses were by two and five points, respectively, in a road back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers. The third came by three at home in the second half of a home-and-home with the Lakers.

It's been a while since the Thunder have seen a team like Golden State.

"We've had a lot of (close losses) this year," guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters after Friday's second loss to the Lakers. "It's something we'll all learn from and we'll get better from."

The Thunder also have had a lot of practice losing on the road. The double-dip in L.A. dropped them to 0-6 for the season on the road, allowing them to share with Orlando the distinction of being the only teams to remain winless away from home.

The key to success in the earlier home win over Golden State was 3-point shooting. In a game that was quite even in most other areas, the Thunder outscored the Warriors 42-21 on 3-pointers, hitting 14 of 30 while Golden State went just 7-for-22.

D'Angelo Russell made four of Golden State's seven treys in eight attempts in that contest, but he won't play on Monday.

The Warriors suited up just eight players for the final two games of their just completed four-game trip, and figure to have a similar look against the Thunder despite some encouraging news last week.

But the new report after Sunday's workout was that center Kevon Looney (neuropathy) has been pushed back at least until the end of the week, while rookie Alen Smailagic is now being pointed to Wednesday night against Chicago for his NBA debut.

Russell (thumb) remains out, and it appears Draymond Green, who missed the last two games with an assortment of minor injuries, won't play at least until Wednesday, either.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was impressed with what his remaining eight guys were able to accomplish Friday at Utah at the end of a six-day, four-game trip. Golden State rallied late and had the ball, down three, in the final seconds before coming up short, 113-109.

"We're not winning a lot of games, but we're competing," Kerr told reporters after the Utah game. "And I'm really proud of the guys."

In their first season after seeing Durant become a Brooklyn Net, the Warriors (3-14) have gone from an NBA Finalist to the team with the worst record in the league.

The Thunder (5-10), meanwhile, haven't won a playoff series since Durant left for Golden State after leading Oklahoma City to the Western finals in 2014 and 2016.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
E. Paschall
7 PF
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
45.7 Field Goal % 49.5
45.7 Three Point % 49.5
79.0 Free Throw % 80.6
away team logo
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 2
19.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.0 APG
home team logo
E. Paschall PF 7
16.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 5-10 -----
home team logo Warriors 3-14 -----
Chase Center San Francisco, California
Chase Center San Francisco, California
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 5-10 107.1 PPG 42.7 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Warriors 3-14 108.2 PPG 43.6 RPG 24.4 APG
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 19.7 PPG 5.3 RPG 3.0 APG 45.7 FG%
E. Paschall PF 16.8 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.6 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
C. Paul
D. Schroder
S. Adams
H. Diallo
N. Noel
T. Ferguson
D. Bazley
A. Nader
M. Muscala
D. Burton
D. Hall
J. Patton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 15 35.0 19.7 5.3 3.0 0.9 0.6 2.2 45.7 40.3 79.0 0.9 4.3
D. Gallinari 15 29.9 18.8 5.1 1.7 0.7 0.1 1.3 44.1 40.4 92.9 0.5 4.6
C. Paul 15 30.5 15.9 4.1 5.7 1.9 0.0 2.1 44.7 40.3 87.5 0.3 3.8
D. Schroder 15 28.7 14.7 4.4 4.0 0.9 0.3 2.9 43.4 26.2 76.7 0.5 3.9
S. Adams 12 26.3 9.0 8.8 2.8 0.5 0.7 1.5 55.2 0.0 38.7 2.8 6.1
H. Diallo 12 21.3 8.8 3.8 0.8 1.5 0.3 1.2 50.0 15.4 61.1 1.2 2.7
N. Noel 14 18.3 7.4 4.7 1.7 1.1 1.6 1.3 64.1 0.0 81.5 1.2 3.5
T. Ferguson 14 25.6 5.6 2.1 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.6 46.8 41.9 100.0 0.8 1.4
D. Bazley 15 17.5 4.9 3.7 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.9 45.0 37.5 58.3 0.3 3.4
A. Nader 8 12.9 4.3 1.9 0.4 0.3 0.4 1.4 36.7 31.3 77.8 0.4 1.5
M. Muscala 12 12.2 3.5 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 28.0 23.7 83.3 0.4 2.1
D. Burton 7 7.4 3.3 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.4 45.0 45.5 0.0 0.0 1.1
D. Hall 1 7.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Patton 1 6.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
Total 15 241.7 107.1 42.7 21.7 8.20 4.20 14.9 45.9 35.7 79.2 8.0 34.7
Warriors
Roster
D. Russell
S. Curry
E. Paschall
A. Burks
G. Robinson III
D. Lee
J. Poole
D. Green
W. Cauley-Stein
O. Spellman
M. Chriss
K. Looney
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Russell 10 31.5 24.3 3.6 6.7 0.8 0.5 3.4 45.5 35.4 76.3 0.2 3.4
S. Curry 4 28.0 20.3 5.0 6.5 1.3 0.5 3.8 40.9 24.3 100.0 1.0 4.0
E. Paschall 16 31.2 16.8 5.1 1.6 0.4 0.4 1.4 49.5 23.3 80.6 1.3 3.8
A. Burks 14 27.6 14.9 4.4 2.5 0.8 0.4 1.3 41.9 35.8 90.9 0.5 3.9
G. Robinson III 17 31.4 11.2 5.1 1.9 0.9 0.1 0.9 47.8 39.2 89.5 1.8 3.3
D. Lee 11 21.9 10.0 3.9 1.8 0.7 0.0 1.2 38.5 34.3 84.8 0.8 3.1
J. Poole 17 26.4 8.8 2.5 2.3 0.7 0.2 1.4 27.1 23.7 90.9 0.2 2.3
D. Green 10 29.6 8.7 7.4 5.4 1.2 0.5 1.7 37.9 26.7 76.5 0.6 6.8
W. Cauley-Stein 14 22.4 7.6 6.1 1.7 1.1 1.2 0.9 57.8 0.0 76.9 1.1 5.0
O. Spellman 16 17.6 7.4 5.5 1.1 0.6 0.5 1.4 42.4 38.7 76.7 2.5 3.0
M. Chriss 16 17.0 7.3 4.6 1.8 0.7 0.9 1.4 48.3 16.7 82.4 1.5 3.1
K. Looney 1 10.0 3.0 9.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 25.0 100.0 0.0 5.0 4.0
Total 17 241.5 108.2 43.6 24.4 7.71 4.18 13.8 43.4 32.0 84.0 10.2 33.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores