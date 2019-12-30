PHI
Sixers seek road success vs. Pacers after tough losses

  • FLM
  • Dec 30, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Following an impressive home victory on Christmas Day against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers have dropped consecutive road games by one point each against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

The Sixers have won 16 of 18 home games but have scuffled on the road, going 7-10. Their loss in Miami was similar to many others with fourth-quarter miscues, empty possessions and crucial turnovers. Tobias Harris missed a dunk and Joel Embiid had a costly turnover late in regulation before the Sixers fell in overtime.

"To do a lot of good things and then just make some plays you wished you had back, makes it difficult to swallow," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said.

Embiid scored 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Josh Richardson scored 17 points and Ben Simmons had another fine all-around game with 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

But the result on the road was another loss.

"I'd probably have to go back at look at it (film), honestly," Simmons said. "But finishing out the game, and how everybody's feeling now, obviously we are disappointed. There's lots of things we've got to work on as a team. Just really watch film."

Embiid added, "Just stay together and keep fighting."

Harris gutted his way through a sore right hip and had 12 points, although he missed all four of his 3-point attempts. Harris' status for the game against Indiana wasn't immediately known. Simmons missed Monday's practice due to illness.

The Pacers will return home after arguably their most maddening defeat of the season, a 120-98 loss at the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Indiana has dropped three of the last four, but this loss was particularly disturbing. The Pacers scored only 13 points in the second quarter and never recovered. Malcolm Brogdon missed his third consecutive game with a sore left hamstring, and his absence was noticeable.

"We haven't done that great on the road. We're getting there," guard Aaron Holiday said in the Indianapolis Star. "We're getting better at it. Also we don't have everybody healthy right now so I feel like when we get everybody healthy that'll push us over the hump."

Holiday led the Pacers with 25 points, T.J. Warren added 20 and Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

The Pacers' defense, which is usually stellar, couldn't contain the Pelicans. In the second half, the Pelicans knocked down 11 of their first 20 treys. The Pacers also committed 18 turnovers in the game, which isn't a recipe for winning on the road.

"People might blame it on a back-to-back," Sabonis said. "We need to move the ball more and play like a team and get back to the way we were playing. It's something inside we need to figure out."

Brogdon, averaging 18.3 points and 7.6 assists per game, said Monday would be ready to play for Tuesday night's game. The Pacers are 14-3 at home.

Field Level Media

Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
J. Richardson
B. Simmons
A. Horford
F. Korkmaz
J. Ennis III
T. Burke
M. Scott
M. Thybulle
R. Neto
S. Milton
K. O'Quinn
N. Pelle
J. Bolden
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 29 30.9 23.7 12.4 3.1 0.8 1.4 3.0 47.7 33.9 83.4 2.6 9.8
T. Harris 35 34.4 19.7 6.7 3.1 0.8 0.7 1.7 48.6 34.0 79.5 0.8 5.9
J. Richardson 27 31.7 14.9 3.5 3.3 1.1 0.7 2.1 43.3 36.3 76.1 0.9 2.6
B. Simmons 33 35.2 14.4 7.0 8.7 2.2 0.6 3.6 56.1 40.0 57.9 1.7 5.3
A. Horford 31 30.5 12.6 6.6 3.8 1.0 1.0 1.1 46.0 34.4 69.2 1.6 5.0
F. Korkmaz 34 20.8 8.3 2.3 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.7 43.2 37.9 76.0 0.2 2.1
J. Ennis III 35 17.6 6.8 3.5 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.6 46.1 37.2 76.5 1.2 2.3
T. Burke 16 14.8 6.7 1.7 2.5 0.4 0.1 0.5 46.7 46.2 78.6 0.8 0.9
M. Scott 35 18.7 6.1 3.2 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 43.1 35.8 80.0 0.7 2.5
M. Thybulle 30 17.6 4.8 1.1 1.2 1.4 0.7 0.9 43.8 46.3 66.7 0.3 0.8
R. Neto 28 11.6 3.9 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.9 48.9 45.7 75.0 0.1 0.9
S. Milton 10 8.3 3.7 0.8 0.7 0.1 0.0 1.2 36.1 21.1 77.8 0.1 0.7
K. O'Quinn 19 9.0 3.0 3.2 1.2 0.1 0.7 0.8 50.0 37.5 37.5 1.0 2.2
N. Pelle 7 9.0 2.3 2.7 0.6 0.0 1.3 0.9 66.7 0.0 66.7 0.6 2.1
J. Bolden 2 2.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 35 241.4 109.9 46.2 26.5 8.57 5.80 14.7 47.2 36.6 74.3 10.1 36.1
Pacers
Roster
M. Brogdon
T. Warren
D. Sabonis
J. Lamb
M. Turner
A. Holiday
D. McDermott
J. Holiday
T. McConnell
J. Sampson
N. Mitrou-Long
E. Sumner
T. Leaf
G. Bitadze
A. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Brogdon 26 31.4 18.3 4.5 7.6 0.9 0.2 2.7 45.2 33.3 93.3 0.7 3.9
T. Warren 33 32.4 17.7 3.6 1.2 1.0 0.4 1.2 49.7 36.0 84.2 0.8 2.8
D. Sabonis 31 34.2 17.4 13.4 3.9 0.8 0.6 2.6 50.4 27.3 73.7 3.3 10.0
J. Lamb 22 30.3 13.7 4.7 2.4 1.3 0.6 1.4 44.7 29.3 84.5 0.5 4.1
M. Turner 25 29.2 12.0 5.7 1.2 0.6 2.1 1.4 45.4 36.4 72.4 1.4 4.4
A. Holiday 31 23.2 10.9 2.5 3.1 0.9 0.1 1.4 43.6 42.4 87.8 0.4 2.2
D. McDermott 33 21.1 9.8 2.8 1.2 0.1 0.1 0.7 47.2 46.0 79.2 0.5 2.4
J. Holiday 33 25.1 7.3 3.6 1.5 1.1 0.6 0.6 39.3 36.5 80.0 0.5 3.2
T. McConnell 31 18.2 7.0 2.6 5.0 0.7 0.2 1.4 51.0 30.0 82.4 0.5 2.2
J. Sampson 10 17.1 5.2 2.7 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.6 57.1 20.0 28.6 0.7 2.0
N. Mitrou-Long 3 14.3 4.7 2.0 2.3 0.3 0.3 0.7 37.5 18.2 0.0 0.0 2.0
E. Sumner 10 15.1 4.4 1.6 1.8 0.8 0.4 0.6 40.0 26.7 57.1 0.7 0.9
T. Leaf 20 8.6 3.3 2.9 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 43.5 38.5 60.0 1.0 1.9
G. Bitadze 25 10.2 3.2 2.5 0.6 0.0 0.9 0.5 45.5 25.0 71.4 0.7 1.8
A. Johnson 10 4.3 1.7 1.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 53.8 0.0 75.0 0.6 0.9
Total 33 242.3 108.9 44.2 25.2 7.00 5.18 12.8 46.6 36.4 80.3 9.4 34.8
