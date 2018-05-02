2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Celtics' Jaylen Brown doubtful for Game 2

The second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is off and running, but injuries are still having an unfortunate impact. However, teams are starting to get a little healthier. Warriors star Stephen Curry, who sat out the entire first round, finally made his return in Game 2.

Meanwhile, Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is doubtful for Game 2 against the 76ers. Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series last week.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

Raptors: None.



None. Cavaliers: None.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Rockets: None



None Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) missed Game 1 and could be out even longer, per ESPN.



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans