Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.7 RPG 8.2 APG 4.1 3P% 34.9% Flagg continues to get better with each passing month for Duke and seems to have gained some separation from the field in the last few weeks because of it. Flagg's versatility and the totality of his overall impact have been off the charts, and if the shooting and self-creation keep trending in the right direction, he could end up being the runaway favorite for the No. 1 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.9 RPG 5.2 APG 4.4 3P% 34.2% He was playing at an incredibly high level at the end of the calendar year but has recently been hampered by illness. The key with Harper is the shooting. If he's making 3-pointers, it unlocks so much else because of his size, strength, length and natural instincts with the ball in his hands — and he was 15 for 32 from behind the arc in December.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19 RPG 7.7 APG 0.8 3P% 34.7% There's an increasingly wide range of opinions on Bailey, which is somewhat ironic considering he fits the athletic jumbo wing archetype that is in such high demand and also has some real shot-making to match. The concerns, which are the same as they were in high school, are based on his shot selection, decision-making, lack of rim pressure for such an athlete, and overall inconsistency.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kasparas Jakucionis SF Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.7 RPG 5.4 APG 5.4 3P% 41.6% It took him a few weeks to adapt to college basketball, but he's been playing at a very high level since the end of November. Jakucionis has backcourt size, skill, craft, a knack for operating out of ball screens, and on- and off-ball versatility. His high turnover rate is a bit of a concern, while scouts are still evaluating how well his defensive footspeed will translate.

Round 1 - Pick 5 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.5 RPG 5.7 APG 3.1 3P% 31.8% This is where it gets very uncertain. Edgecombe hasn't played like the top-five prospect advertised just yet, but his athleticism, competitiveness and defensive upside are undeniable. He's 9 for 21 from behind the arc in his last five games. If he can keep that pace and eliminate some of those offensive no-show nights (four points vs. Gonzaga, two vs. New Orleans, four vs. Iowa State), he could appeal to someone like Danny Ainge.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.4 RPG 3.4 APG 2.9 3P% 38.3% Knueppel is skilled, he can score, and there are times when he's been Duke's primary facilitator and initiator. He's also exceeded expectations defensively, albeit surrounded by college basketball's best defense. The shooting is going to keep ticking up, and if he measures anywhere near his listed height, that's just one more box he'll check.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Egor Demin SG Brigham Young • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.2 APG 5.8 3P% 29.1% The biggest hiccup in Portland's rebuilding plans is that Scoot Henderson hasn't been anywhere near as good as expected through the first season-and-a-half. Picking Demin, who looks like the best passer in the draft but has inconsistent shooting and individual offense, gives them a contingency plan while simultaneously allowing them a look at playing the two lead guards together.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 8 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.4 RPG 6.8 APG 1.1 3P% 28.1% This is, admittedly, a little higher for Newell than I'm comfortable with, but he fits an archetype that OKC could value as a southpaw big who can, potentially, stretch the floor with his shooting and as a lob threat and simultaneously bring some defensive versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 13.6 RPG 5.8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.9% This too may be higher than most have McNeeley at this point, but he's again proven to be more than just a shooter this year, as he can make decisions and facilitate some within the flow of offense. He's out now with an ankle injury but needs to prove he's a solid enough defender that he won't be targeted at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tre Johnson SF Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 18.9 RPG 2.7 APG 2.2 3P% 41.1% Every pick San Antonio makes should be about what's best around Wemby, and Johnson has some shot-making and scoring punch that could help lighten the load for the sophomore sensation. If the Spurs think they can get him to buy into being a more willing ball-mover, cutter and defender, this pick could make a lot of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Ben Saraf SG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.8 RPG 3.1 APG 4.2 3P% 26.1% Saraf may end up being the best international player (as in non-college basketball player) in this draft, which was not the expectation just a few months ago. The southpaw has the requisite feel to play in Golden State's system but needs to figure out the shooting.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 12 Boogie Fland PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.5 RPG 3.6 APG 5.8 3P% 36.8% If the Spurs look to solidify the point guard spot, Fland gives them the shooting necessary to space the floor around Wemby. He's added an extra dimension of burst to his game this year and proven he's capable of creating for others. Building up his body will be a requisite to withstanding the physicality of the next level.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 13 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 9 RPG 6.4 APG 0.3 3P% 20% The Rockets have arguably more young pieces than any franchise in the league, with essentially all five positions covered. While Maluach is admittedly still a project, particularly on the offensive end, he'd provide a complement to Alperen Sengun as a backup with size and length who can rim run, block shots, and move reasonably well laterally.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 14 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 10.9 RPG 4.5 APG 1.2 3P% 21.2% Traore came into this draft cycle billed as a top-five pick but has not had a good season thus far in France. He's still a high-upside swing with solid size, very good speed, and real playmaking instincts for a lead guard. Defense, shooting and ball security are the swing skills that could impact his stock in the coming months.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 15 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 10.0 RPG 4.5 APG 1.2 3P% 21.2% Essengue is one of the youngest players in the draft. He's viewed as a highly versatile defender who needs to define his translatable offense, but still has a way of impacting the game without needing significant offensive volume. If Julius Randle isn't in Minnesota past this year, the Wolves could use another frontcourt piece.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 16 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.2 RPG 7.8 APG 1.9 3P% 10% All Queen has ever done is produce. It started when he was a freshman at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, continued with Team Thrill in the Under Armour Association, and now at Montverde Academy. There will be questions about how his game will translate, especially defensively, but his hands, touch, rebounding and passing are all assets.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 17 Jeremiah Fears SG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.6 RPG 3.6 APG 4.3 3P% 27.9% Fears is the most pleasant surprise in this freshman class so far. The question is whether he can sustain it. He's a big, playmaking lead guard who needs a ton of volume and isn't always especially efficient but has playmaking tools. It would be a big swing for an OKC team that is very comfortable betting on its player development.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 18 Kam Jones PG Marquette • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.6 RPG 5 APG 6.7 3P% 31.9% Jones may be the best guard in college basketball this year and is uniquely qualified to come into a Brooklyn program that could have significant minutes available in the backcourt and crack the rotation as a rookie.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 19 Cedric Coward SF Washington State • Sr • 6'6" / 206 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PPG 17.7 RPG 7 APG 3.7 3P% 40% A late-blooming big wing with a 7-foot wingspan and 39% shooting from behind the arc for his career, Coward began his college career at the Division III level and only played six games this season before a shoulder injury.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ian Jackson SG North Carolina • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.4 RPG 3.5 APG 0.8 3P% 42.7% Jackson has averaged over 23 points per game through his last six games. He's always been hyper-competitive and made great strides with his shooting in high school. Now it's just the feel and shot selection that scouts want to see.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 21 Alex Karaban SF Connecticut • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.1 RPG 5.1 APG 2.9 3P% 43% Karaban is a smart and skilled forward who can provide some much-needed floor spacing for an Atlanta franchise that is gradually picking up some quality young assets.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.1 APG 2.1 3P% 26.7% There will be questions about how his game fits with his lack of floor spacing, but Murray-Boyles is a long, strong and rugged forward, or maybe even small-ball five, who could thrive in a more supporting role.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PPG 16.1 RPG 9.1 APG 1.4 3P% 44.2% As the Mavs continue to build around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Fleming gives them a long athlete who is averaging 1.5 blocks per game this season but is still accurate from 3-point range.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 24 Drake Powell SG North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 7.4 RPG 3.5 APG 0.9 3P% 39.5% If Orlando doesn't think Jett Howard is the long-term 3-and-D wing they hoped for, Powell could offer them a prospect from that archetype, albeit one who won't be ready to make an impact just yet.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.4 RPG 3.7 APG 3.8 3P% 26.8% Philon has exceeded all expectations this year with his two-way instincts and competitiveness to match his lead guard size. He could be an understudy for Marcus Smart in Memphis but needs to shoot it consistently.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Hugo Gonzalez SF Spain • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 2.9 RPG 1.7 APG 0.6 3P% 21.2% Gonzalez is a high-IQ wing with an equally high motor, yet he's very difficult to evaluate this year because he doesn't get a ton of minutes. Brooklyn has enough picks to make the risk worth the reward.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Dink Pate SG G League Ignite • 6'8" / 210 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.2 RPG 5.5 APG 2.0 3P% 25% Another home-run swing for Brooklyn with this potential jumbo guard in the making. It will be a bet on player development, though, as he'll have to develop his shooting and total floor game.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Johni Broome PF Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 17.9 RPG 10.7 APG 3.3 3P% 28.6% Al Horford can't play forever. Broome is the best big man in college basketball and may have just enough shooting potential to make it work in Boston.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Adou Thiero SF Arkansas • Jr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16.7 RPG 6 APG 2.1 3P% 22.2% He's strong, athletic, potentially versatile defensively, and competes with a high motor. If the shooting ever becomes reliable, he would be a very nice role player, which is what the Clippers would love to find here.