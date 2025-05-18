The second round wrapped up in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Sunday, and the conference finals are set: Thunder vs. Timberwolves in the West and Knicks vs. Pacers in the East. The West finals kick off Tuesday, with Game 1 of the East finals following on Wednesday.
In the West, the Thunder ousted the Nuggets on Sunday, winning Game 7 at home to advance. They'll face a Wolves team that is 8-2 so far in these playoffs and has eliminated the
In the East, the Pacers are back in the conference finals for the second year in a row after taking out the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round. They'll be facing the Knicks, who eliminated the reigning champion Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their matchup Friday night. The Pacers have not made the NBA Finals since 2000, when they beat the Knicks in the East finals. The Knicks have not won the East since 1999... when they beat the Pacers in the East finals.
We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.
2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today
All times Eastern
Tuesday, May 20
Game 1: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Wednesday, May 21
Game 1: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Thursday, May 22
Game 2: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Friday, May 23
Game 2: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Saturday, May 24
Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, May 25
Game 3: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, May 26
Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Tuesday, May 27
Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Wednesday, May 28
*Game 5: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Thursday, May 29
*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Friday, May 30
*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, May 31
*Game 6: Pacers vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Sunday, June 1
*Game 7: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Monday, June 2
*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max