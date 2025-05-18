The second round wrapped up in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Sunday, and the conference finals are set: Thunder vs. Timberwolves in the West and Knicks vs. Pacers in the East. The West finals kick off Tuesday, with Game 1 of the East finals following on Wednesday.

In the West, the Thunder ousted the Nuggets on Sunday, winning Game 7 at home to advance. They'll face a Wolves team that is 8-2 so far in these playoffs and has eliminated the

In the East, the Pacers are back in the conference finals for the second year in a row after taking out the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round. They'll be facing the Knicks, who eliminated the reigning champion Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their matchup Friday night. The Pacers have not made the NBA Finals since 2000, when they beat the Knicks in the East finals. The Knicks have not won the East since 1999... when they beat the Pacers in the East finals.

We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.

2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today

All times Eastern

Tuesday, May 20

Game 1: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Wednesday, May 21

Game 1: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, May 22

Game 2: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, May 23

Game 2: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Saturday, May 24

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, May 25

Game 3: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, May 26

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, May 27

Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, May 28

*Game 5: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Thursday, May 29

*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Friday, May 30

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, May 31

*Game 6: Pacers vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Sunday, June 1

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Monday, June 2

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

2025 NBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs