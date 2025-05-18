The second round wraps up in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Sunday. It's Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets with a spot in the Western Conference finals on the line. The Minnesota Timberwolves await the winner, and the conference finals start on Tuesday.
In the East, the Pacers are back in the conference finals for the second year in a row after taking out the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round. They'll be facing the Knicks, who eliminated the reigning champion Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their matchup Friday night. The Pacers have not made the NBA Finals since 2000, when they beat the Knicks in the East finals. The Knicks have not won the East since 1999... when they beat the Pacers in the East finals.
We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.
2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today
All times Eastern
Sunday, May 18
Game 7: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Tuesday, May 20
Game 1: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Wednesday, May 21
Game 1: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Thursday, May 22
Game 2: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Friday, May 23
Game 2: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Saturday, May 24
Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Thunder/Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, May 25
Game 3: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, May 26
Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Thunder/Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Tuesday, May 27
Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Wednesday, May 28
*Game 5: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Thursday, May 29
*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Friday, May 30
*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Thunder/Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, May 31
*Game 6: Pacers vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Sunday, June 1
*Game 7: Thunder/Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Monday, June 2
*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max