The Sacramento Kings will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 18-27 overall and 8-13 at home, while Sacramento is 24-22 overall and 11-10 on the road. The Sixers have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the past 10 meetings against Sacramento.

The Kings are favored by 9 points in the latest 76ers vs. Kings odds, and the over/under is 230.5 points.



Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

76ers vs. Kings spread: 76ers +9

76ers vs. Kings over/under: 230.5 points

76ers vs. Kings money line: 76ers: +325, Kings: -385

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings strolled past the Nets with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 110-96. The Kings can attribute much of their success to De'Aaron Fox, who went 11 for 19 en route to 30 points and seven assists, and Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double with 21 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Sabonis has been extremely efficient this season, having posted 10 or more rebounds the last 23 times he's played. For the season, Sabonis is averaging 21.0 points, 14.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He's knocking down 60.9% of his field goals. Sacramento is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games played on a Wednesday.

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers entered their tilt with the Lakers on Tuesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter tonight's game with three. They took down Los Angeles 118-104. Philadelphia pushed the score to 99-76 by the end of the third, a deficit Los Angeles cut but never quite recovered from.

Tyrese Maxey was nothing short of spectacular. He went 15 for 26 en route to 43 points plus two steals. Maxey is averaging 27.1 points per game this season, the sixth-most in the NBA. In addition, Philadelphia is 6-0 in its last six home games against the Kings.

How to make 76ers vs. Kings picks



