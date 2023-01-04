The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 22-14 overall and 15-5 at home, while Indiana is 21-17 overall and 8-10 on the road. The Sixers have won each of the last three matchups, including a 120-106 victory in late October.

76ers vs. Pacers spread: 76ers -8

76ers vs. Pacers over/under: 233 points

76ers vs. Pacers money line: Philadelphia -345, Indiana +270

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers were able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, winning 122-114. The top scorers for Indiana were shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin (21 points) and small forward Buddy Hield (19 points).

It was the fourth straight win for Indiana, which is one short of matching its season-high. The Pacers are one of the most prolific and efficient 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, ranking fourth in made 3-pointers and eighth in 3-point percentage. Hield leads the league with 146 made threes, and he's one of three Pacers -- along with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner -- shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday, Philadelphia proved too difficult a challenge. Philadelphia beat the Pelicans 120-111. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 42 points and 11 boards in addition to five assists.

While Indiana is one of the league's best 3-point shooting teams, Philadelphia is the NBA's best team at defending the long ball. It is limiting opponents to a league-best 33.4% from beyond the arc, which is a big reason why Philly has the league's No. 3 defensive rating. On offense, Embiid ranks second in the NBA with 33.5 points per game after leading all players with 30.6 PPG last season.

