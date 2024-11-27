The Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Houston Rockets in a cross-conference clash on Wednesday in Philadelphia. The Sixers are 3-13 overall and 2-6 at home, while Houston is 13-6 overall and 5-3 on the road. Philadelphia has won eight of the last 10 matchups and covered the spread in seven of those games, but the Rockets have covered the spread in eight of nine while the 76ers are only 2-8 against the number over their last 10 outings. Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) are both out for Philly.

Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Houston as a 5.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Rockets odds, and the over/under is 218.5 points. Before you make any Rockets vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 114-76 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Rockets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Rockets spread: 76ers +5.5

76ers vs. Rockets over/under: 218.5 points

76ers vs. Rockets money line: 76ers: +171, Rockets: -207

76ers vs. Rockets picks: See picks at SportsLine

76ers vs. Rockets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers suffered their biggest loss since March 12th on Sunday. They fell victim to a painful 125-99 defeat at the hands of the Clippers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Philadelphia in its matchups with Los Angeles: it has now lost three in a row.

However, the Sixers did manage a 113-98 win over the Nets in their previous outing, and rookie guard Jared McCain had 30 points in the victory. McCain is the current favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors, averaging 16.6 points per game, and he's scored at least 18 points in each of his last nine games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rockets can cover

On Tuesday, the Rockets needed a bit of extra time to put away the Timberwolves. They managed a 117-111 victory over Minnesota. The success was a return to things as normal for Houston, which in its previous outing suffered a shocking 104-98 upset defeat to Portland.

The Rockets' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Alperen Sengun, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Another player making a difference was Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make 76ers vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Sixers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sixers vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 114-76 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.