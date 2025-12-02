Eastern Conferences foes tip off the Tuesday NBA schedule when the Washington Wizards travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. It's been a season-long struggle for Washington as the Wizards enter this matchup at 3-16. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is 10-9 overall, but has lost three of its last four. Joel Embiid (knee) is out for the Sixers, while Paul George (knee/back) and Andre Drummond (knee) are both questionable. Washington is on the second half of a back-to-back and hasn't submitted its injury report yet.

Tipoff from Xfinity Mobile Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under is 235.5. Before making any Wizards vs. 76ers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Sixers vs. Wizards 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Wizards:

76ers vs. Wizards spread: 76ers -12.5 76ers vs. Wizards over/under: 235.5 points 76ers vs. Wizards money line: 76ers -563, Wizards +530 76ers vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Wizards streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make 76ers vs. Wizards picks

SportsLine's model has simulated 76ers vs. Wizards 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 234 combined points.

Washington is playing on the second half of a back-to-back for the third time this season, and the first two times that happened, its game went Under on the total. SportsLine's model only projects one player -- Tyrese Maxey of the Sixers -- to have more than 22 points in this one, as the team combine for 233 and the Under hits more than 50% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

So who wins Wizards vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?