There are 10 NBA games on Friday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected defensive battles like Knicks vs. Mavericks (O/U: 212.5 at William Hill Sportsbook) and expected barnburners like the Blazers vs. the Bucks (O/U: 238.5). After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great parlay.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for Friday's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

NY DAL 6 212.5 64% See Pick Here NO ATL -1.5 223 62% See Pick Here BOS HOU -11.5 223 62% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 25 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $171 for a $100 bet.

The Knicks are 9-5 against the spread in their last 14 games vs. teams that win 45-55 percent of games. The Pelicans are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six games vs. teams that win less than 45 percent of games. The Celtics are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

