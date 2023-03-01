There are nine NBA games on Wednesday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. The games have a wide range of betting lines, with the Charlotte Hornets (+10) against the Phoenix Suns being the biggest spread, while the tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat (PK) is the closest. After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

CHA PHO 10 229 67% See Pick Here OKC LAL -1 228.5 66% See Pick Here MIL ORL -7.5 226 59% See Pick Here



Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 26% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $182 for a $100 bet.

Before making any individual NBA picks, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NBA parlay.