The greatest two words in sports occur on Sunday night to conclude the 2024-25 NBA season with a Game 7 in the 2025 NBA Finals, and new users can have their accounts filled with free wagers with the latest bet365 bonus code. The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, and the current bet365 bonus code "CBSBET365" gives new users $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses. The Thunder are 7-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds on bet365 with Game 7 starting on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Those interested in NBA betting for Game 7 of Thunder vs. Pacers can click the "CLAIM BONUS" button below.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

The bet365 promo code is only available to individuals who have never created a bet365 account and this code is valid for June 2025. Users must be of legal age and located in a state in which bet365 is licensed to operate.

Create an account with bet365 Sportsbook by entering all required information, such as your name, email and payment details. Place a wager of $5 after making a minimum deposit of $10 to instantly receive $150 in bonus bets Use the special bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 during registration to unlock this promotion

The above offer is available only to new bet365 Sportsbook users and is exclusive to the bet365 app. Users must be at least 21 to use bet365, except in KY, where the minimum age is 18. The $150 in bonus bets can be used on a single wager or spread across multiple bets, but bonus bets are non-withdrawable and have a 1x playthrough requirement. Bonus bets stake excluded from returns. For example, a winning $50 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $50. A cash wager at the same odds and amount returns $100.

Sportsbook offers

Here's a look at how the latest promotion offer from bet365 compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The latest FanDuel promo code and DraftKings promo code are also offering "bet and get" promotions for new users. FanDuel is giving away $200 in bonus bets but require a user's first wager to win. While DraftKings is giving away $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

The latest BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code are offering more in bonus bets but require a bigger investment from users. BetMGM is issuing up to $1,500 in bonus bets after a user's first wager but you need to bet at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is offering $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, up to $100 per day. You need to opt into the promotion every day and bet $100 every day in order to be eligible to receive the full amount.

Instead of offering bonus bets, the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives users 10 100% profit boosts after their first wager of $1 or more.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Preview

Few people gave the Indiana Pacers any chance at even reaching the 2025 NBA Finals, and not many more probably gave them a shot at winning or making the series competitive. But the Pacers have forced just the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history against a historically strong Thunder team. Oklahoma City became one of just seven teams to win 68 games in a season, going 68-14. Of those first six, four won the NBA Finals. However, the 73-win Warriors lost in a Game 7 at home, so there's hope for Indiana to deliver the Thunder the same fate.

The Pacers won't be at full health, but they should have their floor general on the court. Tyrese Haliburton played 23 minutes in Game 6 after suffering a calf injury in the previous contest, but he finished with 14 points and was a part of winning plays on both ends of the court with a +25 plus-minus on Thursday. Obi Toppin had 20 points off the bench in the 108-91 Pacers win as six different Indiana players scored at least 10 points, with the team's success largely based on its depth.

The Thunder have depth as well, but they also have the best player in the NBA from this season in NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 26-year-old is averaging 30.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists this series, but he's posting 34.3 points per game in three home games in the NBA Finals. He's scored more than 30 points in all three home games in the NBA Finals, and he'll be a challenge to contain in front of the home fans.

Oklahoma City is a 7-point favorite on bet365 in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds. Indiana is a +225 underdog to complete one of the biggest upsets in NBA history, while the Thunder are -275 favorites to follow the trend of 68+ win teams taking home the NBA Finals. The over/under is set for 215.5 points, the lowest of the series. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 7, at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

bet365 allows bettors to set limits on deposits and wagers while keeping track of their betting frequency on the bet365 app. This allows users to be aware of the time they are spending on the betting app, and it also provides resources to anyone in need for assistance. Bettors must be 21 years or older to register and place bets. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek assistance and advice from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.