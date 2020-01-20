Bucks vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, MLK Day predictions from advanced computer model

The Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum as part of the MLK Day NBA schedule. Milwaukee is 38-6 overall and 20-2 at home, while Chicago is 16-28 overall and 7-14 on the road. The Bucks, who own the NBA's best record, are aiming for a seventh consecutive victory. They have won 11 of their past 12 games. The Bulls have won three of their past five games. Milwaukee is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Milwaukee took its contest against Brooklyn on Saturday by a conclusive 117-97 final. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, as the Bucks had established a 93-71 advantage. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and Khris Middleton added 20 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago escaped with a win against Cleveland, 118-116. The Bulls made a strong push after the half to overcome a 73-56 deficit. They outscored the Cavs by 17 points in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine scored 42 points on 19-of-31 shooting from the field. He is averaging 25.0 points per game this season.

The Bucks have won all three matchups with the Bulls this season. They last defeated Chicago 123-102 on Dec. 30.

