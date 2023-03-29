The Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) will try to take another step toward clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-43) on Wednesday night. Milwaukee has won four of its last five games, beating Detroit in a 126-117 final on Monday. Indiana has dropped five of its last six games, falling 3.5 games back of Chicago for the final spot in the NBA play-in tournament in the East.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Milwaukee is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.5. Before entering any Bucks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -12.5

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 238.5 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Indiana +500, Milwaukee -700

Pacers vs. Bucks picks: See picks here

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana cannot afford a loss down the stretch of the regular season, as it is 3.5 games back of a spot in the NBA play-in tournament. The Pacers are coming off a setback against Dallas on Monday, but rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points and backup point guard T.J. McConnell added 15 points. Mathurin is averaging 16.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, ranking fourth on the team in scoring.

Leading scorers Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner were all sidelined on Monday, but Turner is questionable for Wednesday. He is scoring 18.0 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds, while his 2.3 blocks ranks fifth in the NBA. Indiana scored 139 points in a double-digit win over Milwaukee earlier this month, despite being a 12-point underdog in that contest. Milwaukee could be shorthanded on Wednesday with Khris Middleton (knee) questionable.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee continues to inch closer to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, sitting 2.5 games ahead of Boston with seven games remaining. The Bucks have won four of their last five games, with their latest victory coming at Detroit on Monday. Middleton scored a season-high 34 points in a game where Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday did not play.

Antetokounmpo, who averages 31.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists, is expected to be available on Wednesday. Holiday is the second-leading scorer with 18.9 points per game, and he will be in the lineup for this game. Milwaukee has won 10 of the last 11 meetings between these teams and has covered the spread in 12 of the last 16 head-to-head matchups.

How to make Bucks vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Pacers vs. Bucks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.