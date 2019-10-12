Buddy Hield wants contract extension from Kings: 'I know what I'm worth'

Buddy Hield has developed into a key, young building block for the Sacramento Kings, and he wants to be compensated as such. Hield is currently set for restricted free agency next summer, but he would like some long-term security, as well as a substantial pay raise (Hield will make just $4,861,208 for the 2019-20 season).

"We need to get that done," Hield said of an extension, via the Sacramento Bee. "I want to get that done, for sure. If it doesn't get done, things could go the other way. This is where I want to be, so it would be good for me to be here in Sacramento. If I'm their guy, I think they should make it happen already. I want to build a future here. I want to be here, but we have to see something. Something's gotta come to the table. We have a week and a half to see what that brings, but I want to be here."

Though there have been conversations between Hield's camp and the Kings regarding an extension, there hasn't been much movement, and that seems to be a bit bothersome to Hield.

"As a player, you want to have that trust that the franchise has your back and we're just waiting for them to make a move and come to an agreement," Hield said. "They're talking, but nothing is moving yet. Nothing has moved. I'm ready to make things happen, man. I want to make Sacramento my home. I'm ready to get this s--- done. I want to be here and if it doesn't happen, then things can go the other way."

As a reliable shooter in a league that is placing increased emphasis on floor-spacing, Hield is well aware of the value that he brings to a team.

"I know what I'm worth," Hield said. "I know what I bring to the table. I know what my value is. Not many guys can shoot the ball like me in the league. I make other guys better by just being on the court because they can't leave me, and if they leave me it's 45 percent my shot is going in, so I'm sure other teams would like that, too."

Hield's certainly not wrong about that. If the Kings don't value what he does enough to give him the type of contract that he's looking for, there will likely be other teams that will.