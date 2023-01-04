The Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14) will try to build on a pair of wins over Chicago when they face the Phoenix Suns (20-18) on Wednesday night. Cleveland won the opener in a 103-102 final before adding a 145-134 overtime thriller on Monday. Phoenix is riding a three-game losing streak after getting blown out by the Knicks in a 102-83 decision.

Cavaliers vs. Suns spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers vs. Suns over/under: 217 points

Cavaliers vs. Suns money line: Cleveland -190, Phoenix +158

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell is coming off a historic performance, becoming the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game. The Cavaliers trailed Chicago by 21 points with less than two minutes remaining in the first half on Monday, but Mitchell scored 24 points in the third quarter, 18 in the fourth and 13 more in overtime en route to a 71-point outing. Cleveland improved to 6-0 in overtime games this season, picking up a 145-134 stunner.

Mitchell had failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his previous four games, so it was extremely important for him to get back on track. Phoenix is trending in the opposite direction, having lost three straight games following a blowout loss to the Knicks. The Suns scored just 11 points in the first quarter and 31 points in the first half, which were both season lows. They have lost six of their last seven games, falling to eighth place in the Western Conference.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix continues to play without star guard Devin Booker (groin), who was one of the other players to score 70 points in a game. Booker and Cameron Johnson (knee) are both going to remain sidelined on Wednesday night, while Jae Crowder remains away from the team (personal). The Suns still have a talented roster that includes big man Deandre Ayton and small forward Mikal Bridges.

They are combining for more than 30 points and nearly 14 rebounds per game, while veteran guard Chris Paul is dishing out 8.7 assists per game. Cleveland is in a letdown position following its thrilling comeback against Chicago on Monday, especially after Mitchell's historic night. Phoenix has won five straight meetings between these teams, including a 120-115 road win in the most recent affair. The Suns will also get to face a potentially undermanned Cavs team as Darius Garland (thumb) is doubtful while Evan Mobley (ankle) is questionable.

