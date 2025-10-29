The top two seeds from last year's Eastern Conference will meet on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Boston Celtics. Cleveland (3-1) had the East's best record at 64-18 a year ago before bowing out in the second round of the playoffs. Boston (1-3) was the No. 2 seed and was also eliminated in the second round of the postseason. These teams have alternated wins and losses over their last six regular-season meetings, with the Cavs prevailing in the most recent matchup..

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 234.5.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread Cleveland -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Celtics vs. Cavaliers over/under 234.5 points Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line Cleveland -170, Boston +142 Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks See picks at SportsLine Celtics vs. Cavaliers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is coming off its most impressive game of the young season, a 21-point road victory over a Pistons team that made the playoffs last year. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 35 points on just 18 field goal attempts as all five starters were in double digits. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley, had 15 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks, while fellow big man, Jarrett Allen, had 20 points.

The Cavs had the league's No. 1 offensive rating a year ago, while this season the team ranks in the top seven on the other end of the court in both defensive rating and points allowed per game. The Cavaliers are jumping in passing lanes, ranking third in steals, and they've forced opponents into the second-most turnovers per game. Losing possessions to turnovers could be an issue for Boston as it struggles to score in the possessions it does have, as the Celtics rank 25th in 3-point percentage despite ranking second in 3-point attempts. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Celtics can cover

Last season Boston was second in points allowed per game, and even with various departures and injuries, the team still ranks second in points allowed this year. The team is holding opponents to an NBA-low of 39.9% from the field, and it is also in the top five in terms of 3-point defense. In their first win of the year on Monday versus New Orleans, the Celtics kept the Pelicans to just 90 points after the team had scored at least 116 in each of its first two games.

Boston had a well-balanced attack in that win over New Orleans, with the starters combining for 65 points and the reserves chipping in with 57 points. Anfernee Simons had 25 points off the bench, while Jaylen Brown (probable, hamstring) is embracing the role of being the team's go-to player. He's putting up 26 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 48% from beyond the arc. Even though Boston remains without Jayson Tatum (Achilles), the Cavs are even more banged-up without Darius Garland (toe), Max Strus (foot) and Sam Merrill (hip). See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Celtics vs. Cavaliers and is leaning Under the total, projecting 229 combined points.

So who wins Cavs vs. Celtics? Visit SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.