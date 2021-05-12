The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 21-48 overall and 12-23 at home, while Boston is 35-34 overall and 14-19 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season, but the Celtics have won nine of the past 10 matchups.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics spread: Cavaliers +7.5

Cavaliers vs. Celtics over-under: 220.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -325, Cleveland +265



What you need to know about the Cavaliers



The Cavaliers lost to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, 111-102. The Cavaliers have lost 11 consecutive games. Dean Wade posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. He has started three consecutive games and has scored 15-plus points seven times this season.

The Cavaliers are headed for their worst finish since 2013. Darius Garland (ankle) and Isaiah Hartenstein (concussion) are out for Wednesday's game. Cedi Osman (ankle) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston lost to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, 129-121. Kemba Walker had 36 points along with seven boards. Jayson Tatum shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, six assists and eight rebounds. The Celtics have lost three consecutive games and seven of their last 10.

Boston is the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Celtics are two games ahead of the eighth seed with three games left to play. Jaylen Brown (finger) is out for the season. Robert Williams (toe) is day to day.

