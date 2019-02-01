Celtics vs. Knicks odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

The new-look New York Knicks play host to the Boston Celtics on Friday as they try to turn their fortunes around with a slew of new players on the roster. The Knicks (10-40) have dropped 11 in a row, while the Celtics (32-19) have won seven of eight. They're set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. A day earlier, the Knicks sent All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis and three other players to the Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two first-round draft picks. They aren't expected to play Friday, and because of that Boston is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Knicks picks and NBA predictions of your own, you should see what the SportsLine Projection model has to say.

The model has taken into account the Celtics' hot play as of late, which saw them go 11-4 in January. Boston has been deadly from long range and ranks seventh in the league with a 3-point percentage of 37. In its 32-point win over the Hornets on Wednesday, Boston hit on 41.4 percent of its 3-point shots, with leading scorer Kyrie Irving (23.7 points) hitting a blistering 41.2 percent for the season.

Another reason the Celtics are a threat from long range is the improvement of guard Marcus Smart. He entered the season as a 26.9 percent career 3-point shooter, but is hitting on 36.2 percent of his attempts. Boston is 2-1 against the Knicks this season, including a 103-101 win at Madison Square Garden in October.

But just because Boston is coming in hot doesn't mean it'll cover the Celtics vs. Knicks spread.

New York received some good news on the injury front, as Luke Kornet, the Knicks' second-leading shot blocker, will return from an ankle sprain. And despite New York's recent woes, several trends favor the Knicks. Boston is 0-4 against the spread in its past four games following a cover and the Celtics are 1-4 against the number in their past five road games.

