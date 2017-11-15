Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets odds, picks from proven computer model

Hampered by injuries and inconsistent play on the defensive end, the Cleveland Cavaliers are just 7-7 on the season, in third place in the Central Division behind the Pistons and Bucks.



But fortunes may be turning around. They've won two straight and end a four-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.



The Cavs are a two-point road favorites, a huge change from the opening line, when they were 6.5-point underdogs. The Over/Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is at 219.5, up slightly from the opening of 218.



The money line is Cleveland -130, meaning you'd need to risk $130 to win $100 on the Cavs straight-up.



Before you make any bets on this NBA showdown, especially one featuring such a dramatic swing in the point spread, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

The projection model, which simulates each game 10,000 times, is on a blistering NBA run right now, going 14-3 in its last 17 A-rated picks.



SportsLine's computer has also been crushing football. It went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch. SportsLine computer picks also would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up picks last season.



The model has examined every matchup, every player, and every trend in Wednesday's nationally televised Cavaliers-Hornets matchup and locked in against-the-spread, Over-Under, and money-line picks.



We can tell you that while just 42 percent of the public is picking the Over, the simulations believe it hits 61 percent of the time, a massive difference. And it also has a strong pick for one side of the spread.



The model has taken into account the absence of Cavs guard Derrick Rose, out for the fourth game in a row from a sprained ankle. But Cleveland has been playing better of late. In fact, with Rose out of the lineup, the team is 3-1.



LeBron James is averaging 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists during the three-game road trip, while Kevin Love is averaging 17.3 points and 9 rebounds.



The Hornets appear to be going in the other direction. Charlotte was a pleasant surprise, winning four of five after dropping its season-opener.



But the Hornets are now mired in a four-game losing streak and are 5-7 on the season. They are a different team at home, however, with a solid 4-1 record.



Nicholas Batum will make his debut Wednesday night for the Hornets. He'll join Kemba Walker, who is averaging 21.7 points and 6.6 assists, and 14-year veteran Dwight Howard, who is having a career resurgence in his first year in Charlotte. His 14.4 points per game average are his best since 2014-15, and his 13.2 rebounds are his best since 2011-12.



So what side of Cavaliers-Hornets do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread winner of Hornets vs. Cavaliers, all from the model that is on a hot NBA streak and has absolutely crushed the NFL, and find out.