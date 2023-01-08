The Los Angeles Clippers (21-20) and Atlanta Hawks (18-21) wrap up the NBA schedule on Sunday night in their first meeting of the 2022-23 season. The Hawks have played five games against Pacific division teams this season and are 2-3, while the Clippers are 4-3 against Southeast division sides. Kawhi Leonard missed the Clippers' last game to rest his knee, but doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET, where the Clippers are 11-8 this season. Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234.

Clippers vs. Hawks spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers vs. Hawks over/under: 234 points

Clippers vs. Hawks money line: Los Angeles -170, Atlanta +143

What you need to know about the Clippers

Without Leonard or Paul George (hamstring) in the lineup, the Clippers dropped their last game on Friday in a 128-115 result against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles was down 100-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for the Clippers was shooting guard Norman Powell, who scored 21 points to go with six rebounds and two steals. Seven other players finished with double-digit point totals, led by Moses Brown and John Wall, who each scored 14 points.

George is listed as questionable on Sunday night, and without him this season, the Clippers are 6-7. One thing that has impacted the Clippers this year has been their slow pace of play, which ranks 22nd in the NBA. As a result, Los Angeles has taken the 24th fewest field goal attempts (85.1 per game) and rank 27th in made attempts (39.4 per game).

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks lost their first game at Crypto.com Arena this weekend against the Los Angeles Lakers by a decisive 130-114 margin on Friday. Point guard Trae Young put forth a good effort for the losing side, recording 32 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds. Meanwhile, John Collins, De'Andre Hunter and Dejounte Murray all finished with 16 points apiece.

Sunday's matchup will be a clash of styles, as the Hawks have the sixth-highest pace of play, while taking (61.8) and making (33.2) the most 2-point field goals per game. One thing that could make things tough for Atlanta, however, is center Clint Capela (calf) will miss Sunday's game. Even though his defense and rebounding ability are his calling cards, he also has the highest field goal percentage inside the 3-point line for the Hawks (63.6%).

