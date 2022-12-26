The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 8-27 overall and 4-12 at home, while the Clippers are 19-15 overall and 8-8 on the road. The Clippers have won five of their last seven games, while the Pistons are winless in their last five outings.

Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 224. Before entering any Clippers vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Clippers spread: Pistons +5.5

Pistons vs. Clippers over/under: 224 points

Pistons vs. Clippers money line: Detroit +185, Los Angeles -225

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit's and the Atlanta Hawks' contest this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Pistons were thoroughly outmatched 70-42 in the second half. Detroit got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Atlanta an easy 130-105 win. Point guard Killian Hayes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points and five assists along with five boards.

Offensively, the Pistons are scoring 110.6 points per game. On the defensive end, Detroit is giving up 118.3 points per game on average, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as the Clippers fell 119-114 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The losing side was boosted by small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 28 points and five assists. However, Leonard will miss tonight's contest against the Pistons.

The Clippers have struggled on offense this season, scoring just 107.8 points per game, the worst mark in the league. Defensively, Los Angeles ranks third in the NBA, giving up just 107.9 points per contest.

