Ernie Johnson announced on social media Wednesday that this will be his final season as the host of "Inside the NBA." The 2026-27 season is Johnson's 37th as the host of the popular pre- and post-game show featuring himself, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith, which has been a staple of NBA coverage since its debut in 1989.

"This will be my last season," Johnson said. "Totally my decision. It's just time. It's been an honor to share so many nights, decades actually, with my brothers."

Although Johnson, 70, is stepping away from his role on "Inside the NBA" after this season, he will still be part of TNT and CBS Sports' March Madness coverage, he announced in a nearly three-minute-long video.

"Just to be clear, I'm not retiring," Johnson said. "Just cutting back. I'll still do March Madness and other projects for TNT and CBS, and I've just started a new production company called 32 Bowties geared toward telling feel-good stories in sports. So this is by no means the end. It's just a turning of the page. I'll forever cherish every chapter we have written with Inside the NBA."

Barkley, who is a staple on "Inside the NBA," said last month on an episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" that this season would also be his last unless Johnson changed his mind to return beyond this season.

"Me and Ernie are a package deal," Barkley said. "Ernie said to me, 'Chuck, would you please stay for two more years?' I said, 'I love you, man. You're the best. I'll stay for two more years.' So right now, unless Ernie changes his mind, next year is my last year, 100 percent. … If he says he's done, I'm gone."