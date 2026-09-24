Former San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich married Mary Barth Budenholzer last week, the ex-wife of his longtime assistant coach, Mike Budenholzer, TMZ reported on Wednesday. Popovich and his new wife married on Sept. 16 in Texas, according to a Bexar County marriage license obtained by the outlet.

Popovich, 77, won four NBA titles with the Spurs (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014) with Budenholzer as his assistant coach. Budenholzer departed the Spurs in 2013 -- the year before the franchise won its last NBA title -- to take a job with the Atlanta Hawks. After stints with the Hawks, Bucks and Suns, Budenholzer didn't coach in the NBA during the 2025-26 season.

Budenholzer and his ex-wife reportedly got divorced in 2016.

Popovich ended his legendary NBA coaching career in 2025 after 29 seasons and finished as the NBA's all-time wins leader. The NBA adjusted Popovich's career record months after his retirement, removing the 77 games he missed during the 2024-25 season, bringing his final career coaching record to 1,390-824.

The Spurs' 32-45 record during Popovich's absence that season was instead credited to Mitch Johnson, who took over as interim coach and later had the interim tag removed.

Popovich has served as the Spurs' president of basketball operations since his retirement last year.