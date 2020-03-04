Grizzlies vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 4 predictions from advanced computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 27-33 overall and 16-13 at home, while Memphis is 30-31 overall and 13-17 on the road. The Nets have a half-game lead for the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Grizzlies are currently occupying the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Brooklyn is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Nets vs. Grizzlies odds, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Grizzlies spread: Nets -1.5

Nets vs. Grizzlies over-under: 224 points

Nets vs. Grizzlies money line: Brooklyn -122, Memphis +102

What you need to know about the Nets

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Nets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 129-120 victory over the Boston Celtics. The Nets rode a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome an 84-67 deficit. Caris LeVert was a one-man wrecking crew for Brooklyn, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc while finishing with a career-high 51 points and five assists. LeVert has averaged 24.9 points over his last 12 games.

What you need to know about Grizzlies

The Grizzlies' contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday was close at halftime, but Memphis turned on the heat in the second half with 75 points. Memphis steamrolled past Atlanta 127-88 on the road. That 39-point margin was the widest margin of victory for the Grizzlies this season. They relied on the efforts of Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double with 15 points and 15 boards, and Tyus Jones, who had 15 points and nine assists.

Rookie Ja Morant has been a staple for Memphis' offense this season. In fact, Morant enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 17.6 points, 7.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. In his last matchup against Brooklyn, Morant exploded for 30 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Nets picks

