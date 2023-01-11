Greetings gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you on this Wednesday.

Here's some good news for you: Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital and will continue his rehabilitation at home. This comes just nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Without further adieu, let's dive into Wednesday's picks.

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Bucks at Hawks, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Key Trend : The Hawks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games

: The Hawks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games The Pick: Bucks -2.5 (-110)

Inconsistency has been a common theme for the Hawks. That's why I'm more than confident in taking the Bucks' side of a very small spread in this spot.

The Bucks are slated to be without sharpshooting guard Khris Middleton as he continues to deal with a knee injury. However, Milwaukee has been victorious in three of their last four games and has been without Middleton's services since Dec. 15. If you take a 138-109 loss out of the equation, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been filling up the stat sheet at will as of late. In those three recent wins, Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.7 points-per-game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

It also helps that the Hawks have dropped five of their last seven games and are one of the NBA's more pedestrian defensive squads. Atlanta currently ranks 22nd in the league in terms of defense as they yield 116.4 points per contest. This is also a group that will be without starting center Clint Capela, who has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest due to a calf injury. Take the points.

Pacers at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Over 226.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 227.5 (-110) -- In Wednesday's matchup between the Pacers and Knicks, we've got two teams that rank in the upper half of the NBA in terms of scoring.

These two teams have had a knack for putting up a ton of points in the past and the over has been extremely kind to both of them. The over is 6-1 in the Pacers' last seven games and they've scored at least 120 points in three of their last five games. Meanwhile, the over carries a 8-3 record over the Knicks' last 11 games, including going 5-1 when it comes to the over when facing a team with a losing road record. I'm counting on these trends to continue and the over to cash for us in this one.

The Pick: Tyrese Haliburton to record a double-double (-121) -- As I mentioned above, it's not going to be a huge surprise if there's a ton of points scored in Wednesday's Pacers-Knicks contest. One of the reasons why the Pacers rank among the league's top teams in scoring is point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton is currently averaging 20.3 points-per-game while leading the league in assists (10.3). He's been a double-double machine throughout the season with 23 such performances in 39 games. Haliburton has also tallied a double-double in four of his last five contests. Considering that he's an assist machine and there could be a plethora of points scored, Haliburton has a strong chance to place another double-double on the stat sheet.

Key Trend: Haliburton has registered a double-double in four of his last five games