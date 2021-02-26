The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 13-19 overall and 5-10 at home, while the Hawks are 14-18 overall and 6-9 on the road. The Thunder have won four of the past five games between the two teams. Atlanta is favored by five-points in the latest Thunder vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Hawks vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Thunder vs. Hawks spread: Thunder +5

Thunder vs. Hawks over-under: 226 points

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder outlasted the Spurs on Wednesday, 102-99. Luguentz Dort hit the first game-winning shot of his career, as he connected on a buzzer beating three-pointer. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set a new career high with 42 points, shooting 13-of-20 from the floor, with a career-high 6-of-11 from three-point range. He made 10-of-11 free throw attempts, and had eight rebounds and four assists.

The Thunder have won two of their past three games. OKC has averaged a margin of victory of 14.8 points in its last four wins over Atlanta. Darius Bazley had 10 rebounds vs. San Antonio, and Al Horford scored 16 points and collected seven rebounds. Horford will be rested on Friday, and Hamidou Diallo (groin) will not play.

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks downed the Celtics on Wednesday, 127-112. Atlanta has won three of its past five games. The Hawks set a new franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, with 23 against the Celtics. Danilo Gallinari made a franchise record and career-high 10 three-pointers en route to a 38-point performance.

Trae Young had 33 points and seven assists vs. Boston. Gallinari (24) and Young (25) became the first Atlanta duo to score 20-plus points in the same first half. John Collins registered his ninth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cam Reddish (Achilles) is questionable for Friday's game.

How to make Thunder vs. Hawks picks

