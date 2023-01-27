The Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Miami-Dade Arena. The Heat are 27-22 overall and 16-9 at home, while Orlando is 19-29 overall and 6-17 on the road. This is the first of four matchups between the teams this season, and Miami won three of four contests last year.

Miami is favored by 8 points in the latest Heat vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 219.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Magic spread: Heat -8

Heat vs. Magic over/under: 219 points

Heat vs. Magic money line: Miami -335, Orlando +260

What you need to know about the Heat

On Tuesday, Miami narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Boston Celtics 98-95. It was another big night for Miami's center Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 15 rebounds. The Heat overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to split the four-game season series with the Celtics.

Miami's strength clearly lies on the defensive end as it's allowing the second-fewest points per game (108.2) in the NBA. However, it is struggling equally as much on the offensive end, scoring the fewest PPG (108.4) in the league. Shooting has been a problem all year for the Heat as they rank 27th in both field goal percentage (45.3%) and 3-point percentage (33.5%).

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, but it still walked away with a 126-120 victory. Orlando's shooting guard Gary Harris was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with 22 points.

The Magic have experienced offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fourth-fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 111.3 on average. Numerous Magic players have been sidelined due to injury this season but that has also led to improved depth throughout the roster as nine different players are averaging over 9.0 points per game. That doesn't include Jonathan Isaac, who recently returned after a two-and-a-half-year absence but is out for tonight's game due to injury management.

