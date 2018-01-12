Hornets coach Steve Clifford cleared to return following long absence
Clifford hasn't coached since early December while being treated for severe headaches
Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been cleared to return after missing more than a month to deal with a previously undisclosed health issue that has now been identified by Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer as severe headaches.
The Hornets issued a statement Thursday:
The Charlotte Hornets announced today that Head Coach Steve Clifford has been medically cleared to return to coaching the team on a full-time basis. Clifford will officially re-join the team starting with practice on Tuesday, Jan. 16, before returning to the sidelines on Wednesday, Jan. 17, vs. the Washington Wizards. He has been away from the team since Dec. 6 to address his health. Hornets Associate Head Coach Stephen Silas served as the team's acting head coach while Clifford was out.
The Hornets have gone 7-11 in Clifford's absence with associate head coach Stephen Silas at the helm, and are 15-24 overall.
-
DeAndre hurts himself on vicious dunk
The Clippers' highlight machine was forced to exit the game after a thunderous dunk
-
Sixers prank comedian w/ blindfold shot
English actor and comedian Jack Whitehall thought he drilled a blindfolded shot, but he got...
-
Sixers collapse is about third quarter
The 76ers gave up large leads against both the Celtics and Warriors, but how do those compare...
-
Report: Surgery to end Waiters' season
Waiters has missed Miami's past nine games with a sprained left ankle
-
What LeBron's #NBAvote tweets mean
James has been stumping for players on Twitter, with random descriptions for each one
-
NBA ASG voting: LeBron leapfrogs Giannis
LeBron James and Steph Curry are back as leading All-Star Game vote-getters in their respective...
Add a Comment