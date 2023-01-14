The Boston Celtics will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 11-32 overall and 5-14 at home, while the Celtics are 31-12 overall and 14-7 on the road. It's the second meeting of the season between the two franchises and Boston won comfortably the first time out, cruising to a 140-105 victory as 11-point favorites on Nov. 28.

However, the Celtics have failed to cover the spread in five of their last eight, and LaMelo Ball was not in the lineup for the first matchup. Still, Boston is favored by 8 points in the latest Hornets vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 232.

Hornets vs. Celtics spread: Hornets +8

Hornets vs. Celtics over/under: 232 points

Hornets vs. Celtics money line: Charlotte +270, Boston -345

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, falling 124-114. However, it was another solid day for Ball, who finished with 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and also chipped in seven assists, four rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes. Mason Plumlee also had a nice game with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Ball is now averaging 23.6 points, 8.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds over 19 games, and he's had at least 20 points in 16 of the last 17 games that he's played. In four career games against Boston, he's averaging 23.3 points, 8.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 41.2% from the 3-point line. Charlotte will be without 20-point per game scorer, Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand), while veteran Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, Boston strolled past the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, taking the contest 109-98. Boston's point guard Marcus Smart filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 16 points and 10 assists while also snatching six rebounds. Jayson Tatum also had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown was held out of the win with an adductor injury and he's been ruled out for Saturday's contest in Charlotte. Malcolm Brogdon is also listed as questionable for personal reasons and that will mean added pressure offensively for Tatum with the team's second and third-leading scorers potentially sidelined.

