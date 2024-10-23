Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Indiana 0-0, Detroit 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will host the Indiana Pacers to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 123.3 points per game. It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they averaged only 109.9.

Looking back to last season, the Pacers finished on the right side of .500 (47-35), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Pistons finished 14-68.

The Pacers took their win against the Pistons in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 122-103. Will the Pacers repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

As for their next game, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They finished last season with a 42-37-2 record against the spread.

Odds

Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.