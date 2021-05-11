The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 30-38 overall and 15-19 at home, while the Thunder are 21-48 overall and 12-23 on the road. This will be the third meeting in eight days between the teams with the Kings winning the first two.

Sacramento is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Thunder spread: Kings -10.5

Kings vs. Thunder over-under: 224 points

Kings vs. Thunder money line: OKC +450, SAC -600

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC suffered a 126-98 loss to Sacramento just two days ago, which was the Thunder's seventh straight defeat. While OKC's defense struggled mightily, the team did get balanced scoring with six players scoring in between 12 and 18 points. A bright spot was the performance of Jaylen Hoard, who is on a two-way contract with the team. Hoard just signed with OKC last month and posted 16 points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Thunder's leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is out with a foot injury, while second leading scorer Luguentz Dort (knee) is questionable. That leaves second-year man Darius Bazley as the top point scorer at 13.8 per game. He will lead a young Thunder offense that struggles scoring at every level as the team ranks 29th in field-goal percentage, 28th in 3-point percentage and 30th in free-throw percentage.

What you need to know about the Kings



In Sunday's win over OKC, the team got off to a great start and never looked back. Sacramento had 106 points before the end of the third quarter and rested most of its starters in the fourth quarter. That allowed eight different Kings to score in double-figures, led by Maurice Harkless and Terence Davis, who each had 18 points.

Sacramento is decimated by injuries as it will be without De'Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols), Tyrese Haliburton (knee), while Harrison Barnes (adductor) is doubtful. Buddy Hield is the top available scorer at 16.6 points per game and ranks second in the league with 269 made 3-pointers. The Kings are still alive for one of the final play-in spots but sit three games behind the Spurs for the No. 10 seed with just four games remaining.

How to make Thunder vs. Kings picks

