Knicks, at $4.6 billion, listed as highest-valued NBA team by Forbes
Oh boy, that's a lot of zeros and commas
It's that time of year where Forbes releases its annual valuations of sports teams based on internal research. The ranking of NBA teams was published on Tuesday and it showed that three franchises are valued at more than $4 billion. Congratulations to the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
As Kurt Badenhausen, Michael Ozanian and Christina Settimi note in their report, even with some of the major negative headlines surrounding the league over the past 12 months -- TV ratings on the decline, Daryl Morey starting an international financial incident with China via Twitter and James Dolan doing what James Dolan does best (whining) -- the values as a whole have gone up 14%, and revenue has increased 10% ($8.8 billion total). To put that in context, the values of NFL teams went up 11%, and MLB teams went up 8%.
Here are all 30 NBA teams, ranked by total valuation, according to Forbes:
- New York Knicks, $4.6 billion
- Los Angeles Lakers, $4.4 billion
- Golden State Warriors, $4.3 billion
- Chicago Bulls, $3.2 billion
- Boston Celtics, $3.1 billion
- Los Angeles Clippers, $2.6 billion
- Brooklyn Nets, $2.5 billion
- Houston Rockets, $2.475 billion
- Dallas Mavericks, $2.4 billion
- Toronto Raptors, $2.1 billion
- Philadelphia 76ers, $2 billion
- Miami Heat, $1.95 billion
- Portland Trail Blazers, $1.85 billion
- San Antonio Spurs, $1.8 billion
- Sacramento Kings, $1.775 billion
- Washington Wizards, $1.75 billion
- Phoenix Suns, $1.625 billion
- Denver Nuggets, $1.6 billion
- Milwaukee Bucks, $1.58 billion
- Oklahoma City Thunder, $1.575 billion
- Utah Jazz, $1.55 billion
- Indiana Pacers, $1.525 billion
- Atlanta Hawks, $1.52 billion
- Cleveland Cavaliers, $1.51 billion
- Charlotte Hornets, $1.5 billion
- Detroit Pistons, $1.45 billion
- Orlando Magic, $1.43 billion
- Minnesota Timberwolves, $1.375 billion
- New Orleans Pelicans, $1.35 billion
- Memphis Grizzlies, $1.3 billion
So there you have it. If you had any hope that James Dolan would ever commit to selling the Knicks, this list -- along with New York's valuation -- should crush that hope immediately.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Star Saturday night: How to watch
All-Star Saturday night is one of the biggest nights on the NBA calendar
-
How to watch 2020 NBA All-Star Game
Team Giannis will be looking for revenge after Team LeBron walked away with a win last year
-
Top Picks: NBA best bets for Wednesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Small Rockets thinking big on defense
Also in the notebook: The improvisational Jazz!
-
Horford to bench helps 76ers beat Clips
Horford came off the bench for the first time since his rookie year
-
Knicks targeting Van Gundy, Thibs?
Mike Miller took over as head coach after the Knicks fired David Fizdale in December
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant