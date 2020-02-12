Knicks, at $4.6 billion, listed as highest-valued NBA team by Forbes

Oh boy, that's a lot of zeros and commas

It's that time of year where Forbes releases its annual valuations of sports teams based on internal research. The ranking of NBA teams was published on Tuesday and it showed that three franchises are valued at more than $4 billion. Congratulations to the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

As Kurt Badenhausen, Michael Ozanian and Christina Settimi note in their report, even with some of the major negative headlines surrounding the league over the past 12 months -- TV ratings on the decline, Daryl Morey starting an international financial incident with China via Twitter and James Dolan doing what James Dolan does best (whining) -- the values as a whole have gone up 14%, and revenue has increased 10% ($8.8 billion total). To put that in context, the values of NFL teams went up 11%, and MLB teams went up 8%.

Here are all 30 NBA teamsranked by total valuation, according to Forbes:

  1. New York Knicks, $4.6 billion
  2. Los Angeles Lakers, $4.4 billion
  3. Golden State Warriors, $4.3 billion
  4. Chicago Bulls, $3.2 billion
  5. Boston Celtics, $3.1 billion
  6. Los Angeles Clippers, $2.6 billion
  7. Brooklyn Nets, $2.5 billion
  8. Houston Rockets, $2.475 billion
  9. Dallas Mavericks, $2.4 billion
  10. Toronto Raptors, $2.1 billion
  11. Philadelphia 76ers, $2 billion
  12. Miami Heat, $1.95 billion
  13. Portland Trail Blazers, $1.85 billion
  14. San Antonio Spurs, $1.8 billion
  15. Sacramento Kings, $1.775 billion
  16. Washington Wizards, $1.75 billion
  17. Phoenix Suns, $1.625 billion
  18. Denver Nuggets, $1.6 billion
  19. Milwaukee Bucks, $1.58 billion
  20. Oklahoma City Thunder, $1.575 billion
  21. Utah Jazz, $1.55 billion
  22. Indiana Pacers, $1.525 billion
  23. Atlanta Hawks, $1.52 billion
  24. Cleveland Cavaliers, $1.51 billion
  25. Charlotte Hornets, $1.5 billion
  26. Detroit Pistons, $1.45 billion
  27. Orlando Magic, $1.43 billion
  28. Minnesota Timberwolves, $1.375 billion
  29. New Orleans Pelicans, $1.35 billion
  30. Memphis Grizzlies, $1.3 billion

So there you have it. If you had any hope that James Dolan would ever commit to selling the Knicks, this list -- along with New York's valuation -- should crush that hope immediately.

