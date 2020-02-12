Knicks, at $4.6 billion, listed as highest-valued NBA team by Forbes

It's that time of year where Forbes releases its annual valuations of sports teams based on internal research. The ranking of NBA teams was published on Tuesday and it showed that three franchises are valued at more than $4 billion. Congratulations to the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

As Kurt Badenhausen, Michael Ozanian and Christina Settimi note in their report, even with some of the major negative headlines surrounding the league over the past 12 months -- TV ratings on the decline, Daryl Morey starting an international financial incident with China via Twitter and James Dolan doing what James Dolan does best (whining) -- the values as a whole have gone up 14%, and revenue has increased 10% ($8.8 billion total). To put that in context, the values of NFL teams went up 11%, and MLB teams went up 8%.

Here are all 30 NBA teams, ranked by total valuation, according to Forbes:

So there you have it. If you had any hope that James Dolan would ever commit to selling the Knicks, this list -- along with New York's valuation -- should crush that hope immediately.