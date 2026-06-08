Knicks vs. Spurs Game 3 odds, prediction: NBA Finals pick as New York looks for dominant 3-0 series lead

The 2026 NBA Finals have delivered in terms of dramatic finishes, though the New York Knicks being up 2-0 against the San Antonio Spurs suggests this series may not be a long one. The Spurs are going to be kicking themselves for how Game 2 ended, with an errant pass made by Victor Wembanyama on a possession that could've won San Antonio the game, or at the very least sent the game to overtime. The Spurs even got a final shot at winning the game and tying up the series, but Wembanyama couldn't connect on a mid-range jumper as time expired.

Now, San Antonio enters what will undoubtedly be a frenzied Madison Square Garden atmosphere down 0-2 with a Mount Everest-size hill to climb in order to get back in this series.

So what can you expect in Game 3? Here's what you need to know:

Spurs vs. Knicks: Game 3 info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Monday, June 8

: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Monday, June 8 Location : Madison Square Garden -- New York

: Madison Square Garden -- New York TV channel : ABC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): Knicks -2.5 | O/U: 216.5

Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 prediction

All logic would suggest that the smart move here is to pick the Knicks. If you've watched the first two games of this series, you might walk away with the conclusion that the Spurs are playing like this moment is too big for them, that the lights are too bright. I agree to some extent, especially in the last 30 seconds of Game 2, when San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson should have absolutely called a timeout to save his young team from themselves.

And even though the Knicks are playing with house money at this point, I have to imagine that the Spurs win at least one game in this series, if not more. To see a team that took down the defending champions with such precision and dominance be outmatched in every way like this is befuddling. With two games under their belts to size up this Knicks team, I think Johnson makes the appropriate adjustments, like perhaps inserting Dylan Harper into the starting lineup in place of De'Aaron Fox. I also have to imagine Wembanyama tries to shake off what's been two lackluster performances to try and will his team back in this series. Or I could be incredibly off base and the Knicks are on the verge of completing a sweep. Guess we'll find out. The Pick: Spurs +2.5