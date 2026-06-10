Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 odds, prediction: NBA Finals pick as San Antonio looks to even series

The San Antonio Spurs are showing signs of life in the 2026 NBA Finals after walking into Madison Square Garden on Monday and stealing Game 3 on the road against the New York Knicks. It was the first time in this series, for the entirety of the game, that the Spurs looked like the better team, as Victor Wembanyama came out more aggressive to start the game, Stephon Castle delivered in clutch moments and the Spurs defense stayed locked in against a Knicks team that had previously staged back-to-back comebacks in the first two games of this series.

Instead of the Spurs getting overwhelmed by the star-studded fans in attendance at MSG, it was the Knicks who couldn't take care of the ball, missing wide-open shots and feeding into some bad habits that hurt them over the course of the game.

So what can you expect in Game 4? Here's what you need to know:

Spurs vs. Knicks: Game 4 info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Wednesday, June 10

: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Wednesday, June 10 Location : Madison Square Garden -- New York

: Madison Square Garden -- New York TV channel : ABC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): Knicks -2.5 | O/U: 216.5

Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 prediction

The Spurs made the adjustment of getting Wembanyama the ball more in the paint and taking advantage of mismatches to free up his offensive arsenal. The result? Wembanyama was more dominant offensively, as he wasn't trying to take Karl-Anthony Towns one-on-one on the perimeter as much and instead used his length and size to assert his dominance under the basket. We'll have to see how the Knicks respond to that, because while KAT can throw his weight around to limit Wemby from trying to get past him, he's not as effective when the 7-foot-4 Wemby is in the dunker's spot.

You could argue that if the Knicks cut down on the turnovers and simply make more of the open looks they were getting in crunch time, Game 3 would've gone differently. And certainly, there's a large contingent of Knicks fans (and the coach) who would argue that the officiating cost them the game. But I don't believe in blaming the referees for lost games, and it's been established in this series that the officials are letting these guys play a bit more physical than expected. I think the Spurs have figured out a formula for success against the Knicks, so I'm going to take them tying this series up before things head back to San Antonio for Game 5. The Pick: Spurs +2.5