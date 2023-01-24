The New York Knicks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 25-23 overall and 11-13 at home, while Cleveland is 29-19 overall and 9-14 on the road. The Knicks won the last meeting between these teams in December which ended a four-game win streak by Cleveland in the head-to-head series.

Cleveland is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 221.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Knicks +3.5

Knicks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 221.5 points

Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: New York +140, Cleveland -165

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, falling 125-116. New York's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Julius Randle, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 19 rebounds, and eight dimes, and small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 30 points and five assists along with seven boards.

It was the fourth straight defeat for New York, and all four came against Eastern Conference teams currently at or below .500. The Knicks give up 112.3 points per game on the season but allowed 125.8 PPG over this stretch. The team's interior defense will be shorthanded for the next few weeks as Mitchell Robinson, who ranks fifth in the NBA with 1.8 blocks per night, is out with a thumb injury. Guard Immanuel Quickley is questionable for Tuesday with a knee injury.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much trouble with the Milwaukee Bucks at home this past Saturday as it won 114-102. Cleveland's power forward Evan Mobley was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 38 points in addition to nine boards.

The Cavaliers rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 107.3 on average, and they rank second in the NBA in defensive efficiency. The twin towers of Jarrett Allen and Mobley combine to average over 18 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. On offense, Cleveland should have a huge boost with the return of Donovan Mitchell (probable). The former Jazz player ranks ninth in the league with 28.4 PPG but missed the last three games with a groin strain.

