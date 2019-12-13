Knicks vs. Kings odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 13 predictions from proven projection model

The New York Knicks will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 11-13 overall and 6-4 at home, while New York is 5-20 overall and 2-10 on the road. After ending a 10-game losing streak on Wednesday, the Knicks will attempt to win consecutive games for the first time this season. The Kings won the first meeting between the teams, 113-92 on Nov. 3. They have won three in a row and are coming off a pair of one-point victories. Sacramento is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Kings vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 209.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Sacramento escaped with a win on Wednesday against Oklahoma City, 94-93. Buddy Hield was the top scorer for the Kings, finishing with 23 points against the Thunder. He has now scored at least 20 points in nine straight games. For the season, Hield is averaging 21.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Marvin Bagley III (thumb) returned from a 22-game layoff on Wednesday and scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New York won 124-122 over Golden State. Marcus Morris shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on a season-high 36 points and 10 boards. After two losses under interim coach Mike Miller, the Knicks earned their first victory under him on their third attempt. It was New York's first victory since Nov. 18.

Sacramento is third worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.8 on average. The Knicks have experienced some struggles of their own, as they have only been able to knock down 42 percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

