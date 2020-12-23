The Indiana Pacers will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers were 45-28 last season, while New York was 21-45. The Pacers have won eight of their last nine games against the Knicks. Indiana won the most recent meeting, 106-98 on Feb. 21, 2020.

Indiana is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214. Before entering any Knicks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Knicks spread: Pacers -7.5

Pacers vs. Knicks over-under: 214 points

What you need to know about the Knicks



The Knicks hired Tom Thibodeau as their new head coach on July 30. Thibodeau is the 14th head coach since 2000 for the Knicks, who missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season. New York has the worst record in the NBA (693-997) since 2000 and has advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs just once since 2001. New York went 3-1 in the preseason and held each of its opponents under 100 points. The Knicks lead the all-time series with the Pacers, 92-89.

Mitchell Robinson shot 70 percent from the field through the first 100 games of his NBA career. The 70 percent mark from the field is the highest field goal percentage for any player in the NBA through their first 100 games with a minimum of 450 attempts. RJ Barrett became the ninth rookie over the last 20 years to total at least 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists through his first 20 career games.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers hired Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach on Oct. 20. Nate McMillan led the Pacers to the playoffs in each of his four seasons but never got the team beyond the first round. Bjorkgren spent parts of the last five seasons as an assistant in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors. Indiana finished with the fourth best record in the Eastern Conference last year. The Pacers were swept by the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

Victor Oladipo started in each of his last 16 appearances to end the regular season in 2019-20, scoring in double figures 15 times for an average of 15.6 points per game. Indiana went 0-3 in the preseason but averaged 42 shots from three-point range and 117.3 possessions per game, up from an average of 28.2 and 98.9, respectively, last season.

