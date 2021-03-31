The New York Knicks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 11-36 overall and 6-17 at home, while the Knicks are 24-23 overall and 10-14 on the road. The two franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups, but the Knicks have covered in six of 10, including a narrow cover as three-point favorites at home on Feb. 21.

The Knicks are 28-19 against the spread this season, while the Timberwolves are 19-27-1 against the number. New York is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Knicks vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Timberwolves spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks vs. Timberwolves over-under: 218.5 points

Knicks vs. Timberwolves money line: Knicks -165, Timberwolves +145

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 112-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the loss, Minnesota got a solid performance out of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double with 31 points and 12 boards along with five dimes.

Towns is averaging 24.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season and he had 27 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots the first time around against the Knicks. Rookie Anthony Edwards was limited to 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting but he's really turned up his productivity of late, scoring at least 20 points in 11 of his last 15 games.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, the Knicks came up short against the Miami Heat on Monday, falling 98-88. Shooting guard R.J. Barrett wasn't much of a difference maker for New York. Barrett finished with only eight points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court. However, he did have 21 points in the February win over Minnesota, while Julius Randle recorded 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 117.1 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can stop a New York offense that's averaging just 104.9 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

How to make Knicks vs. Timberwolves picks

