We've got another exciting NBA Cup 2024 matchup on Tuesday's schedule as the Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers. Phoenix is 9-7 overall and 5-3 at home, while Los Angeles is 10-6 overall and 3-4 on the road. The teams have split their two matchups this season, with the home team winning each time. The Lakers are 2-0 in NBA Cup West: Group B, while the Suns are 1-1. The Suns are 5-11 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Lakers are 7-9 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Suns odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 234.5 points.

Suns vs. Lakers spread: Suns -2.5

Suns vs. Lakers over/under: 234.5 points

Suns vs. Lakers money line: Suns: -137, Lakers: +116

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns fell to the New York Knicks, 138-122, on Wednesday, giving them five days of rest before tonight's matchup. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Devin Booker, who earned 33 points plus five assists. Phoenix was without both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in that contest, but both are probable to return to face the Lakers.

Phoenix is 6-1 straight-up when Beal, Booker and Durant are all in the starting lineup, compared to 3-6 when at least one is missing. That should give the Suns plenty of confidence, as should the fact that the Lakers have lost four straight games against the spread and are just 2-5 ATS on the road this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lakers can cover

Meanwhile, the Lakers fell on Saturday to the Denver Nuggets, 127-102, which marked Los Angeles' lowest-scoring game so far this season. LeBron James had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Anthony Davis had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

The Lakers may appear top-heavy with Davis (30.1 ppg) and James (23.6 ppg), but they have quality depth with six players averaging at least 11.2 points. Rookie Dalton Knecht has put up 20.5 points over his last six games, knocking down a blistering 59.5% of his shots from beyond the arc. The team has also stepped up its effort defensively recently, allowing 113.8 points over its last eight games after giving up 120 points thru its first eight games. See which team to pick here.

