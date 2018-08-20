Lance Stephenson finally explains why he blew into LeBron James' ear: 'I don't regret it'

When Lance Stephenson signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer to join LeBron James on the West Coast, everybody who's at least somewhat familiar with the NBA thought of one thing and one thing only.

The ear blow.

Matched up with LeBron's Miami Heat during his first stint with the Indiana Pacers, Stephenson made Internet history during the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals when he leaned over in between possessions and straight-up blew air into James' ear. It's stuff of meme legend, and even casual fans have recognized Stephenson for years solely because of his encounter with LeBron.

This season, however, Stephenson will be teammates with King James, the same man he once touched with the equivalent of a birthday-candle blowout. So it's appropriate that the former, who signed with L.A. after James had already moved from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Lakers, finally addressed his infamous move this week.

"There were a lot of serious moments in the season where we was talking junk, going after each other," Stephenson told theScore. "I was really trying to get him mad -- like, really trying to win the game, get him unfocused, and I was trying anything."

James, of course, was unfazed by the air raid and went on to the NBA Finals with the Heat. And that left Stephenson dumbfounded -- in awe of LeBron's cool response to the cool air sent his way.

"For you to do something to somebody and they don't respond, they keep continuing and playing hard, it's like, 'Yo, what, how do I get in this ... how do I? But LeBron was such a good player. I was just trying to do anything to get him frustrated."

Now, the two are together, so Stephenson has some reflecting to do.

"I don't regret it, but sometimes I look at it, like, why did I do that? What made me do that? ... It's going to be different being friends with LeBron."

No word on whether friends also get the ear-blowing treatment.