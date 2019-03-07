LeBron James' game is impossible to emulate -- will that change how he influences the next generation?

When you think of LeBron James' game, the first thing that comes to mind is his versatility. He can play positions one-through-five, and it shows in his style. Any team James plays on runs through him, and that's not by accident.

James is almost one of a kind in this regard. Great players tend to have a defining aspect of their game. For guys like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, it was their scoring. For Shaquille O'Neal, it was his ferocious post game. For James Harden -- to use a contemporary example -- it's his unmatched ability to score 1-on-1 with whomever is matched up on him.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about James passing Jordan in points on Wednesday night, and what that means for him. They allude to James idolizing Jordan as he grew up -- as so many other players did -- and they wonder if James will have that same influence. James has a game that's inimitable, and Bell talks about how James has tried to improve every aspect of his game throughout his career rather than honing in on and perfecting one. That lack of a signature move may affect how James' legacy is taken, as he doesn't have a dream shake or a skyhook like some of the greats before him.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube



